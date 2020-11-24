Egwu to dissolved PDP SWC: Don’t cause commotion in Ebonyi

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sam Egwu, has warned the dissolved State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against causing commotion in the state.

The National Working Committee of the PDP had dissolved the State Working Committee of the party and set up a caretaker committee to run its affairs immediately Governor Dave Umahi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). But the Chairman of the dissolved SWC of the party,

Onyekachi Nwebonyi, said the SWC was still in charge of the party and that the NWC had no right to dissolve them and announced the suspension of the PDP “Moreover, the decision at the meeting will not stop Ohanaeze from conducting the forth-coming election.

“As a matter of fact, Chief Nwodo has not visited Chief Iwuanyanwu since the latter’s birthday celebration last year. They only met recently at a meeting with the Governors of the South-East over other matters.

“It is wrong for people to listen to an illegitimate, sponsored and disgruntled group of people masquerading as the Youth Wing of Ohanaeze. “It is also a great affront to the dignity and image of Ndigbo for purveyors of these fake news intended to mislead the public to be taken seriously.

“People should verify such information from the Office of the President-General before accepting or releasing them, unless some mischief is intended.

Like this: Like Loading...