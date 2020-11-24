News

Egwu to dissolved PDP SWC: Don’t cause commotion in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sam Egwu, has warned the dissolved State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against causing commotion in the state.

 

The National Working Committee of the PDP had dissolved the State Working Committee of the party and set up a caretaker committee to run its affairs immediately Governor Dave Umahi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). But the Chairman of the dissolved SWC of the party,

 

Onyekachi Nwebonyi, said the SWC was still in charge of the party and that the NWC had no right to dissolve them and announced the suspension of the PDP  “Moreover, the decision at the meeting will not stop Ohanaeze from conducting the forth-coming election.

 

“As a matter of fact, Chief Nwodo has not visited Chief Iwuanyanwu since the latter’s birthday celebration last year. They only met recently at a meeting with the Governors of the South-East over other matters.

 

“It is wrong for people to listen to an illegitimate, sponsored and disgruntled group of people masquerading as the Youth Wing of Ohanaeze. “It is also a great affront to the dignity and image of Ndigbo for purveyors of these fake news intended to mislead the public to be taken seriously.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“People should verify such information from the Office of the President-General before accepting or releasing them, unless some mischief is intended.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

OML-11 suit: Court rules in favour of Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday ruled in favour of Rivers State Government in suit No.PHC/652/CS/2020 against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Limited. The court presided by Hon. Justice Charles Nwogu, ruled that the Rivers State government claimed that SPDC Defendants/ Judgment Debtor Interest in its […]
News Top Stories

Bad debts: GSI operation takes off amid legal concerns

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Banks to seize deposits, investments of loan defaulters     Financial institutions in the country are expected, from today, to begin implementation of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) guidelines on the  Global Standing Instruction (GSI) for individuals, even as lawyers and stakeholders are raising concerns over certain provisions of the rules, which according to them, […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Borno gov condemns police brutality, Lekki killings

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says military solution alone can’t address insurgency in N’East Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday condemned police brutality and the October 20 killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos. The governor, who briefed State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, also stressed that military solution […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: