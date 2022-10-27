Metro & Crime

Egwu trains, empowers another 400 farmers in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

Another 400 farmers in Ebonyi State have been trained and empowered by the Senator representing Ebonyi North Zone, Sam Egwu.

The farmers, who were drawn from the four local governments of Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Ohaukwu and Izzi that make up the zone, were given two bags of fish feed, fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, seedlings, cassava variety stems and other farm inputs each.

They were also given N50, 000 each by Egwu at the three-day training to use and cultivate the inputs.

The programme was carried out by the National Root Crops and Research Institute, Umudike

Flagging off the programme in Abakaliki, the state capital, Egwu reiterated his determination to touch humanity through human empowerment and people-valued infrastructural development.

Egwu, who was represented by David Odeh, disclosed he has concluded a plan to hold another batch of empowerment programmes for his constituents before the end of the year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Club owner arraigned for breaching COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police yesterday arraigned the owner of Play Empire, Mr. Bruno Owede, before an Ebute-Metta Magistrates’ Court on a fourcount charge bordering on violation of COVID-19 protocols. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had led a team of policemen to raid some clubs on the Island including Club Victoria and Play Empire on January 9. […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun revokes contracts on revenue collection in parks, garages

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Parks and Garages Development Agency (PAGADA) has revoked all recent contracts and memoranda of understanding on the collection of revenues on trucks and other heavy vehicles operating in parks, garages and tolls across the state. The Agency also directed its General Manager, Sesan Asenuga, not to enter into any agreement or negotiation […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Kidnappers arrested while collecting ransom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The police in Ogun State have arrested three members of a kidnap syndicate while collecting ransom from the family members of their victims. The suspects: Abubakar Sodiq, 26, Ibrahim Kuaki, 24 and Muham-madu Dio 22 were arrested in an ambush laid for them by security operatives on Tuesday, November 9. The Police Public Relations Officer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica