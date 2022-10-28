News

Egwu trains, empowers another 400

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Another 400 farmers in Ebonyi state have been trained and empowered by the senator representing Ebonyi North district, Sam Egwu. The farmers who were drawn from the four local governments of Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Ohaukwu and Izzi that make up the zone, were given two bags of fish feed, fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, seedlings, cassava variety stems and other farm inputs each. They were also given N50,000 each by Egwu at the three-day training to use and cultivate the inputs. The programme was carried out by the National Root Crops and Research Institute, Umudike Flagging off the programme in Abakaliki, the State Capital, Egwu reiterated his determination to touch humanity through human empowerment and people-valued infrastructural development. Egwu, who was represented by David Odeh, disclosed he has concluded a plan to hold another batch of empowerment programmes for his constituents before the end of the year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

The inspiring story of Luc Longmire every aspiring entrepreneur must read

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While several startups have interesting back stories, they tend to be circumstances most people can relate to. Yet some entrepreneurs have truly amazing stories that motivate and inspire. Lucas “Luc” Longmire’s background is one of those extraordinary tales. Luc grew up in a small town in Indiana. In high school, football wasn’t just his passion, […]
News

NOUN set up 16 study centres in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Senate Chairman, Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin, has in conjunction with the National Open University of Nigeria(NOUN) facilitatedthe establishment16studycentres in 13 local government areas of Kano State to reduce the hardship experienced by his people in securing university admission. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdallah Uba-Adamu, said the Federal Government had established 16 study […]
News

Wike: I’ve accepted Atiku’s candidacy, but Ayu must resign

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared his support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but he is still, however, insisting that the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu must resign. Wike also said that nobody can convince him to change his stance on the resignation of Ayu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica