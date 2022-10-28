Egwu trains, empowers another 400

Another 400 farmers in Ebonyi state have been trained and empowered by the senator representing Ebonyi North district, Sam Egwu. The farmers who were drawn from the four local governments of Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Ohaukwu and Izzi that make up the zone, were given two bags of fish feed, fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, seedlings, cassava variety stems and other farm inputs each. They were also given N50,000 each by Egwu at the three-day training to use and cultivate the inputs. The programme was carried out by the National Root Crops and Research Institute, Umudike Flagging off the programme in Abakaliki, the State Capital, Egwu reiterated his determination to touch humanity through human empowerment and people-valued infrastructural development. Egwu, who was represented by David Odeh, disclosed he has concluded a plan to hold another batch of empowerment programmes for his constituents before the end of the year.
