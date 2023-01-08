Isah Ladan Bosso
Egypt 2023: Bosso calls Nwosu, Daga, Bernard, 32 other players to camp

National U-20 coach, Ladan Bosso, has invited 35 players to resume camping in Abuja on Monday as preparations for this year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations begins in earnest. Goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu, who is also number one choice for the Olympic Eagles, is at the top of the roster alongside midfielder Daniel Daga and forward Promise Bernard.

 

Training sessions will commence on Monday as Bosso looks to pick his final squad for the tournament that also serves as the qualifying tournament for this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Indonesia.

 

There are also goalkeeper Chijioke Anigboso, defenders Benjamin Frederick, Nathaniel Tambe and Hassan Shaibu, midfielders Ibrahim Yahaya and Muhammad Aminu, and forwards Adams Olalekan and Ayuba Francis.

 

Seven-time champions Nigeria will do battle with host nation, Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique in Group A of the 12-nation tournament taking place in the cities of Cairo, Alexandria and Ismailia, between February 19 and March 11.

All four semi-finalists at the championship will fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup. Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo are in Group B, while The Gambia, Tunisia, Benin Republic and Zambia will slot it out in Group C.

All the invited players:

Goalkeepers:

Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Chijioke Anigboso (Giant Brillars); Saheed Akanbi (Adoration FC); John Otunbulon (Mavloon FC)

Defenders:

Benjamin Frederick (Nasarawa FC); Adedoyin Odole (36 Lions); Daniel Bamaiyi (YumYum FC); Femi Abubakar (Madiba FC); Nathaniel Tambe (Box2Box FC); Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City); Aminu Yusuf (Lobi Stars); Hassan Shaibu (Smart City); Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors)

Midfielders:

Daniel Daga (Dakkada FC); Ogbelu Onoche (Nasarawa United); Frederick Godwin (City FC); Jonathan Nicholas (Simoiben FC); Muhammad Aminu (Mailantarki FC); Shatima Umar; Abdulrahman Adam (Mahaniam FC); Caleb Ochedikwu (Mavloon FC); Ibrahim Yahaya (Mailatarki FC); Bilyaminu Musa (Mailafia FC); Musa Usman (Mailatarki (FC)

Forwards:

Jude Sunday (Realsaphier FC); Ifesinachi Obiakwu (36 Lions); Adams Olalekan (Remo Stars); Emma Ochegbu (Plateau United); Haliru Sarki (Maikunkele FC); Christogonus Ibe (Chukwuebuka FC); Faruk Salami (Ikorodu City); Segun Otusanya; Ayuba Francis (Nasarawa United); Promise Bernard (FAME FC); Shatima Abani (Plateau United

 

