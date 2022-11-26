Sports

Egypt 2023: Bosso invites 40 to Flying Eagles’ camp in Abuja

Head Coach of the U20 Boys’ National Team, Isah Ladan Bosso has called up 40 players to begin camping in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja from Monday, November 28 in preparation for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The list is made up of five goalkeepers, nine defenders, 13 midfielders and 13 forwards. The players will stay at the Serob Legacy Hotel in the Wuye area of the nation’s capital.

The seven-time African champions triumphed at the WAFU B U20 Championship held in Niger Republic in the month of May and thus qualified to represent the zone at the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt between February 18 and March 12.

All four semi -finalists at the U20 AFCON will fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals holding in Indonesia.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars); Saheed Jimoh (Adoration FC); Kehinde Ogundele (Insurance FC); Edward Ameh (Mailantarki FC)

Defenders: Oluwatosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC): Benjamin Frederick (Nasarawa United); David Sholumade (Akwa United); Sunday Haruna (Wikki Tourists); Dominion Ohaka (Water FC); Shaibu Hassan (Smart City); Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City); Adedoyin Odele (36 Lion); Junior Nduka (Remo Stars)

Midfielders: Daniel Daga (Dakkada FC); Hassan Anas (Vandrezzer FC); Ogbelu Onuche (Fosla FC); Udoh Godwin (City FC Abuja): Muhammad Aminu (Gombe United); Sambo Shehu (Katsina United); Samuel Longbak (Plateau United); Ozuka Ogochukwu (Katsina United); Alex Oyewah (Bayelsa United); Obiaku Ifesinachi (36 Lion); Caleb Ochedikwu (Mavloon FC); Christopher Chinedu (Unique FC); Isaac Ayuma (Mavloon FC)

Forwards: Rilwanu Haliru (Mahanaim FC); Tolulope Ojo (Phoenix FC); John Edwin (Water FC); Divine Nwachukwu (Insurance FC); Albert Hilary (Plateau United); Ibrahim Yahaya (Wikki Tourists); Umar Badamasi (El-Kanemi Warriors); Adam Abdulrahaman (Mahanim FC); Azeez Akintunde (3SC); Sunday Emmanuel (Empire FC): Emmanuel Jonas (Niger Tornadoes); Francis Ayuba (Nasarawa United); Emmanuel Justin (Unique FC)

 

