Sports

Egypt 2023: CAF appoints Congolese ref for Nigeria, Mozambique clash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Yannick Malala Kabanga from the Democratic Republic of Congo as referee for Saturday’s 23rd Africa Cup of Nations Group A clash between Nigeria and Mozambique in Ismailia.

Kabanga will be assisted by Styven Moutsassi Moyo from the Republic of Congo (assistant referee 1), Pascal Ndimunzigo from Burundi (assistant referee 2) and Moroccan Jalal Jayed, who will serve as fourth official.

Justin Mumba from Zambia will be the match commissioner while Beninoise Rosalie N’dah will be the referee assessor.

On Friday morning, the delegation of seven-time champions Nigeria left the Jewel Sport City Hotel in Al Nasr, Cairo for the 90-minute road trip to Ismailia immediately after breakfast.

Head Coach Isah Ladan Bosso told thenff.com that the squad’s confidence and go-go spirit is back with the defeat of host nation Egypt on Wednesday, and he expects a strong performance against the southern Africans whom they confront at the 22,000-capacity Suez Canal Stadium on Saturday evening.

“The win over Egypt has kept the nerves down and the boys can now focus on playing their game; the way we know they can play. We must stamp our authority on the game from the beginning as we have no idea what will happen in the match between Egypt and Senegal. Our fate is in our hands.”

Table-toppers Senegal are walking a few inches taller around the Jewel Sport City, having amassed a maximum six points from their two matches and looking forward to taking on the host nation at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday evening.

Both matches kick off simultaneously at 7pm Egypt time (6pm Nigeria time).

The Flying Eagles will welcome back Belgium-based forward Ahmed Abdullahi, who was expelled for a second bookable offence in the opening day defeat to Senegal.

Victory over Mozambique will guarantee Nigeria a place in the last eight, and leave them with only that quarter-final headwind to sail into the FIFA U20 World Cup finals taking place in Indonesia early summer.

One-pointer Egypt can still qualify if they defeat Senegal, but final placement in Group A, as well as the two other groups, will determine the pairings for the quarter finals. The first-placed team in Group A will battle the third-placed team in Group B, while the second-placed team in Group A will confront the first-placed team in Group B.

Both Uganda and Congo top Group B with four points each and similar statistics, with South Sudan in third place and the Central African Republic without a point.

Tunisia, Benin Republic, Zambia and The Gambia make up Group C.

Only the two top-placed teams in each group are guaranteed a place in the last eight, alongside the best two third-placed teams.

All four semi-finalists will fly Africa’s flag in Indonesia, May 20 – June 11.

 

 

 

 

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON Notes…compiled by Charles Ogundiya

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

CAF president donates to a church St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Yaoundé, Cameroon, was US$200 000 richer on Sunday after the CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, who worshiped at the church decided to donate the money on behalf of his foundation, the Motsepe Foundation. He was accompanied by the CAF Secretary General, Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba […]
Sports

Buhari seeks more FIFA support for football

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, has asked for more support from the World Soccer Governing Body, FIFA, in the bid to reposition Nigerian football for greater impact and it’s all-round growth and development. President Buhari made this call on Tuesday at the State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja […]
Sports

Oche Awodi foundation to adopt Abuja FIFA goal Project pitch

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s obvious that there is no good initiative that will go unnoticed, this is the scenario of adopt-a-pitch initiative under the leadership of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare as many moribund stadiums in the country now wear a new look. As we speak, another pitch in the Federal Capital Territory FIFA […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica