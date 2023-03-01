News

Egypt 2023: Egyptian refs to take charge of Nigeria, Uganda clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Egyptian official, Ahmed Nagy Mosa as referee for Thursday’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Uganda at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia.

Mosa will be supported by compatriots Mohamed Abouzid Halhal (assistant referee 1) and Yara Atef (assistant referee 2), as well as Libyan official Abdulrazg Ahmed (fourth official).

Justin Mumba from Zambia will be the Match Commissioner while Rosalie N’dah from Benin Republic will serve as Referee Assessor and Namibian Titus Kunamuene will be in the role of General Coordinator.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles on Wednesday intensified their training ahead of Thursday’s clash, which will be on the same turf on which they defeated Mozambique 2-0 on Saturday, with goals from Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad.

Head Coach Ladan Bosso and his assistants supervised the training session at the Tolip El Forsan Resort training ground, with emphasis on tactical and endurance drilling.

A win against the Hippos will qualify the Flying Eagles for their 13th appearance at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals, with this year’s tournament billed for Indonesia from May 20 to June 11.

