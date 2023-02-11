Sports

Egypt 2023: F’Eagles set to sustain unbeaten run against CAR

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Egypt-bound Nigeria U20 boys are determined to keep their unbeaten run as they take on the U20 team of Central African Republic (CAR) in a friendly game in Casablanca on Sunday.

Since setting up camp to prepare for the 17th Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals, the Flying Eagles have been on a 17-match unbeaten run, practically mauling all comers, including Zambia’s U20 squad who were handed a 4-2 spanking at the Moshood Abiola Stadium last week Friday.

On Friday, the seven-time African champions were fully congregated at the Novotel Hotel in Mohammedia, 25 kilometres outside Casablanca, for a seven-day training programme before departing for the finals in Egypt.

The team, led by Head Coach, Isah Ladan Bosso, was received by officials of the Nigeria Embassy in Morocco and then moved to Mohammedia.

On Sunday, the Flying Eagles take on Central African Republic in a test game, and on Wednesday, will square up to the U20 team of Congo (both of whom are also camping in Morocco). The two matches are preparatory games to put the team in shape ahead of the U20 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

Nigeria’s first match of the campaign, as they attempt an eighth continental title, will be against Senegal’s Cub Lions at the Cairo International Stadium starting from 9pm Egypt time on Sunday, February 19. The Flying Eagles, two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up and one-time bronze medallists, will then face hosts Egypt on Wednesday, February 22 (same time and same venue) and Mozambique on Saturday, February 25 (same time and same venue).

All four semi-finalists at the 12-team championship in Egypt will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals to be staged in Indonesia May 20 – June 11 this year.

 

 

Reporter

