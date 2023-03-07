Sports

Egypt 2023: Flying Eagles fall to The Gambia, play Tunisia for bronze

Nigeria’s U20 team, the Flying Eagles, failed to reach the 17th Africa U20 Cup of Nations Final after losing by the odd goal to The Gambia’s Young Lions in the second semifinal played at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday evening. Lanky forward Adama Bojang capitalized on a defensive slip by captain Daniel Bameyi to slot beyond goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso for the only goal of the match in the 7th minute. It was the only goal Aniagboso had conceded in the tournament.

Nigeria’s rapid raiders Ibrahim Muhammad, Samson Lawal, Haliru Sarki and Francis Abubakar failed to get their strikes on target, and in the second half, Belgium-based forward Ahmed Abdullahi struck the base of the upright from the penalty spot as the Flying Eagles put every foot wrong. Defender Benjamin Frederick showed grit and intention in the 77th minute but his efforts were foiled close to goal. Two minutes into added time, Onuche Ogbelu blasted over the bar. The Gambia will take on Senegal’s Young Lions of the Teranga in Saturday’s Final.

The Group A winners sliced Tunisia to bits in a 3-0 win in the first semi-final played at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia earlier in the day. Seven-time champi-ons Nigeria will play for the bronze medals against Tunisia on Friday.

Sports

Djokovic survives huge scare against teenager Musetti in Paris

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic avoided a shock fourth-round exit at the French Open after fighting back from two sets down against teenager Lorenzo Musetti. The world number one looked out of sorts before rallying, leading 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (2-7) 6-1 6-0 4-0 when the Italian retired with an injury. World number 76 Musetti, playing his first […]
Sports

EPL: Arteta ‘very disappointed’ with Arsenal performance

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was “very disappointed” with his side’s performance on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by Everton saw them slip to seventh in the Premier League. Arsenal had taken the lead through Martin Odegaard’s first-half strike but late goals by Richarlison and Demarai Gray saw them suffer a second consecutive league loss. […]
Sports

EPL: Wolves beat Arsenal, Cavani inspires Man United as Spurs go top

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wolves recovered from a nasty head injury to top scorer Raul Jimenez to secure their first win at Arsenal since 1979. Mexico striker Jimenez had come off worse in a sickening clash of heads with Gunners defender David Luiz after an Arsenal corner in the opening exchanges and was treated on field for 10 […]

