Egypt 2023: F’s Eagles will eliminate Uganda, Bosso boasts

Segun Bailey Abuja Coach Isah Ladan Bosso believes he has the men to push Uganda’s Hippos off the way in their Africa U20 Cup of Nations quarter-final duel on Thursday and reach the FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for Indonesia, May 20 –June 11. Both teams clash at the 22,000-capacity Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia as from 7 pm Egypt time (6 pm Nigeria time) on Thursday, and the Flying Eagles’ tactician says that while he does not underrate the Hippos, he trusts his charges to make Nigeria proud and reach the tournament’s last four. “Before we left our training camp in Morocco, the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau told us clearly that the first objective should be getting a ticket to the FIFA World Cup. We are at that most important stage now and we cannot afford to falter. “We are aware that Nigerians are looking up to us to deliver. While our mission remains to bag the World Cup tick et, we are also eyeing the trophy, which is still a number of matches away. For the moment, we have Uganda in our view and we are working hard to see that we control proceedings on Thursday.”

