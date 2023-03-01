Egypt 2023: F’s Eagles will eliminate Uganda, Bosso boasts

Segun Bailey Abuja Coach Isah Ladan Bosso believes he has the men to push Uganda’s Hippos off the way in their Africa U20 Cup of Nations quarter-final duel on Thursday and reach the FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for Indonesia, May 20 –June 11. Both teams clash at the 22,000-capacity Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia as from 7 pm Egypt time (6 pm Nigeria time) on Thursday, and the Flying Eagles’ tactician says that while he does not underrate the Hippos, he trusts his charges to make Nigeria proud and reach the tournament’s last four. “Before we left our training camp in Morocco, the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau told us clearly that the first objective should be getting a ticket to the FIFA World Cup. We are at that most important stage now and we cannot afford to falter. “We are aware that Nigerians are looking up to us to deliver. While our mission remains to bag the World Cup tick et, we are also eyeing the trophy, which is still a number of matches away. For the moment, we have Uganda in our view and we are working hard to see that we control proceedings on Thursday.”
Related Articles
Managing Chelsea is the hardest job in football – Potter
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has described running the team as “probably the hardest job in football”, but said he is not looking for sympathy as he tries to salvage their season amid an injury crisis and after a summer of radical change across all areas of the club. Potter said expectations have […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SWAN condemns attack on Complete Sports office
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has condemned in strong terms the recent attack by some yet to be identified hoodlums on Complete Communications Ltd, publishers of Complete Sports Newspaper. SWAN President, Honour Sirawoo, who regretted the development charged the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AFCON 2023: Cote d’Ivoire inaugurates 60,000-seat stadium
Cote d’Ivoire have inaugurated a new 60,000-seat Olympic stadium on the outskirts of the capital Abidjan in preparation towards the country’s hosting of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. More than 50,000 people attended the event in Ebimpe on Saturday when President Alassane Ouatarra commissioned the stadium for use three years before the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)