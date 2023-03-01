Sports

Egypt 2023: F’s Eagles will eliminate Uganda, Bosso boasts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Segun Bailey Abuja Coach Isah Ladan Bosso believes he has the men to push Uganda’s Hippos off the way in their Africa U20 Cup of Nations quarter-final duel on Thursday and reach the FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for Indonesia, May 20 –June 11. Both teams clash at the 22,000-capacity Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia as from 7 pm Egypt time (6 pm Nigeria time) on Thursday, and the Flying Eagles’ tactician says that while he does not underrate the Hippos, he trusts his charges to make Nigeria proud and reach the tournament’s last four. “Before we left our training camp in Morocco, the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau told us clearly that the first objective should be getting a ticket to the FIFA World Cup. We are at that most important stage now and we cannot afford to falter. “We are aware that Nigerians are looking up to us to deliver. While our mission remains to bag the World Cup tick  et, we are also eyeing the trophy, which is still a number of matches away. For the moment, we have Uganda in our view and we are working hard to see that we control proceedings on Thursday.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Managing Chelsea is the hardest job in football – Potter

Posted on Author Reporter

      Chelsea manager Graham Potter has described running the team as “probably the hardest job in football”, but said he is not looking for sympathy as he tries to salvage their season amid an injury crisis and after a summer of radical change across all areas of the club. Potter said expectations have […]
Sports

SWAN condemns attack on Complete Sports office

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has condemned in strong terms the recent attack by some yet to be identified hoodlums on Complete Communications Ltd, publishers of Complete Sports Newspaper. SWAN President, Honour Sirawoo, who regretted the development charged the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the […]
Sports

AFCON 2023: Cote d’Ivoire inaugurates 60,000-seat stadium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cote d’Ivoire have inaugurated a new 60,000-seat Olympic stadium on the outskirts of the capital Abidjan in preparation towards the country’s hosting of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.   More than 50,000 people attended the event in Ebimpe on Saturday when President Alassane Ouatarra commissioned the stadium for use three years before the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica