Egypt 2023: Hapless Flying Eagles lose by odd goal to Senegal

Nigeria’s U20 Boys, the Flying Eagles lost 1-] to the Junior Teranga Lions of Senegal on Sunday at Cairo International Stadium as the Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals got underway on Sunday.

The seven-time champions were unfortunate not score a goal in the first 45 minutes despite dominating possession and creating goal scoring chances.

The Senegalese capitalised on the only chance they created in 40th minute as Souleymane Faye scored the only goal after goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu parried the ball into his path.

Coach Ladan Bosso made substitutions in the second half with Halliru Sarki making way for Emmanuel Uchegbu while Jude Sunday came in for Ibrahim Mohammad, but the Flying Eagles could still not make anyhead headway.

Forward Ahmed Abdullahi, who came in for Olamilekan Adams in the 76th minute, was sent off 14 minutes later for a second bookable offence.

The Flying Eagles will now play host nation Egypt on Wednesday at the same venue.

