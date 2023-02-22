Sports

Egypt 2023: Nigeria back on track for World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Seven-time champions Nigeria steered their campaign back on the rails after defender Solomon Agbalaka’s 71st minute header collected all three points from host nation Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night.

The defender met Muhammad Aminu’s corner kick with a bullet header that Egypt’s goalkeeper Mostafa Amin could do nothing about, and it is the host nation that now faces the stark possibility of elimination from the 23rd Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

After Nigeria lost her opening game by a lone goal to Senegal and the host nation could only putter to a scoreless draw against Mozambique, it was a given that both teams would tear at each other from the beginning. The hosts mounted the highest pressure in the first quarter-hour but shot wide when presented with the opportunity to nick it.

Amin saved twice from Ibrahim Muhammad in the 28th minute but at the other end, eight minutes later, Abdelrahman El Sayed again blasted wide in front of Chijioke Aniagboso.

Aniagboso did a tidy job throughout, including saving point-blank shots on two occasions in a ferocious second half.

Eight minutes after the restart, Ahmed Belasi could have put the North Africans ahead, but his header went wide with the goal begging. Ten minutes later, Aniagboso kept his calm to deny Rafaat Bayoumi, and two minutes later, Ibrahim Muhammad could have shot Nigeria ahead with a flash shot from the edge of the box that went narrowly wide.

Aniagboso again came up big for Nigeria in the 66th minute, with substitute Omar El Saei confident he was on to a great thing.

Five minutes later, Agbalaka’s bullet header put Nigeria in front, and despite opportunities for both teams afterwards, the score line remained unchanged.

Senegal, who hammered Mozambique 3-0 in the earlier match, lead Group A with six points and have virtually sealed a quarter-final place. Three-pointer Nigeria stay in second place, and will be expected to overwhelm one-pointer Mozambique when both teams clash at the same venue on Saturday.

Egypt have the daunting prospect of battling Senegal, with defeat sure to mean early elimination for the host nation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Cricket thrived in 2020 despite COVID-19 challenges – Ukwenya

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation Professor Adams Yaya Ukwenya has stated that the Nigeria Cricket Federation thrived in 2020 despite the obvious challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic on all sectors of the globe while the world was on a lockdown.   Ukwenya speaking in a chat with www.brila.net while taking a score card of […]
Sports

Barca coach, Koeman, given two-match touchline ban

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been handed a two-game touchline ban by the Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee after he was shown a red card in Thursday’s goalless LaLiga draw with Cadiz, the Catalan club said. Koeman was dismissed in the dying seconds of the match for dissent after Sergio Busquets had kicked a […]
Sports

FA Cup: Big guns clash on DStv weekend

Posted on Author Our Reporters

After an exciting round of midweek games, the FA cup returns with even more interesting fixtures for the weekend. Football never stops! Whether it is the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, or international games, there is almost always some action to watch on DStv. The defending champions, Liverpool, will go against Wolves for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica