Egypt 2023: Podium finish for Nigeria as F’Eagles hammer Tunisia 4-0

FIFA World Cup-bound Nigeria eased to a four-goal victory over Tunisia’s Young Carthage Eagles on Friday to claim the bronze medals at the 17th Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

It was clear from the first few minutes that the seven-time African champions had shaken off the lethargy from their lone goal semi-final defeat to The Gambia on Monday, which upturned their dreams of an eighth continental title for Nigeria

Ibrahim Muhammad, whose rocket accounted for one of the two goals that sank Mozambique in the group phase and shot the Flying Eagles to the quarter-finals, put the Tunisians to task by scoring only nine minutes into the clash at the mammoth Cairo International Stadium.

Belgium-based forward Ahmed Abdullahi increased the yoke on the North Africans with the second goal barely after the re-start, and Jude Sunday made it three for Nigeria only two minutes after to put daylight between themselves and the Young Carthage Eagles

Man-of-the-match Jude Sunday rounded off a blistering afternoon and good day in the office for the Flying Eagles with a fourth goal in the 90th minute.

Victory earned Nigeria the bronze medals for a record-extending fourth time at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, and the Flying Eagles will also be one of the 24 teams in the pot on March 31 when FIFA conducts the draw for the FIFA U20 World Cup taking place in Indonesia May 20 – June 11.

