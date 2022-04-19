Egypt Air increases frequencies to Kano, upgrades services

Egypt Air has announced the increase of its frequencies to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

The carrier has equally announced the upgrades it has done and the quality of services to its customers.

This is coming as the carrier has entered into a partnership with Kano-based Darma Air Services Limited for Umrah.

The carrier is expected to operate ten flights for the lesser Hajj from Kano aside from the yearly Hajj pilgrimage it would also undertake.

Egypt Air’s Country Manager, Muharram Abdel Rahman, in a statement yesterday at the airline’s office in Lagos said before now, EgyptAir used to operate three flights into Kano.

His said: “But it is our pleasure to inform you that with effect from April 14, 2022, we have increased our frequency into Kano to four flights weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“We have also upgraded our aircraft on the route to an Airbus A330, which is equipped with on-board WIFI, personal charging ports, personal TV screens and increased legroom for all our passengers in the economy in a 2-4-2 configuration,” he noted.

He further stated that the aircraft had 26 Business Class full flatbed seats all luxuriously fitted with state-of-the-art facilities.

“Furthermore, we are currently in the process of increasing our frequencies out of Lagos to ten (10) weekly flights subject to approval by the Ministry of Aviation,” he said.

Egypt and Nigeria have a very strong diplomatic relationship and we believe these new frequencies will allow both countries to further deepen this relationship.

It will also give their esteemed customers more choices and opportunities to connect to more than 80 destinations in the world through our hub in Cairo.

Egypt Air is also a Star Alliance member and, with this, we can connect our customers to more than 120 destinations around the world.

Managing Director of Darma Air Services Limited, Usman Darma, expressed delight with plans by Egypt Air to raise its frequencies to four into Kano coupled with its partnership with the airline on Umrah and Hajj.

He further lauded the quality services to the wide range of the carrier’s customers, especially transit passengers.

