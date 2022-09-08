Egypt arrests, deports Kaduna train attack negotiator, Mamu

Egyptian police have arrested Tukur Mamu, the negotiator of the release of passengers kidnapped from the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists. Mamu was in Cairo on Tuesday to board a flight to Saudi Arabia, alongside two of his wives and one other person, before his arrest and deportation to Nigeria.

After securing the release of some victims of the train attack, Mamu claimed his life was being threatened and that he would stop being a negotiator. The publisher of Desert Herald is spokesman for the controversial Kaduna Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi. The Department of State Services (DSS), who yesterday confirmed Mamu’s arrest in the North African country on Tuesday, said was in their custody. Spokesman for the agen-cy, Peter Afunanya said the negotiator arrived in the country yesterday and was taken into custody.

The DSS said: “This is to confirm that Manu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia. “He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022, and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.” Meanwhile the Head of Special Projects, Desert Herald Newspaper, Ibrahim Mada has described the arrest of their publisher as outright “intimidation and harassment”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...