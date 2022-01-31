Egypt beat Morocco to set up Cameroon date

Egypt needed an extra-time goal courtesy of Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan to silence Morocco in the “North African Derby” and reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Sunday. However, it was the Atlas Lions who took the lead in the sixth minute of the game through Sofiane Boufal before Mohamed Salah levelled matters for the Pharaohs in the 53rd minute at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. However, Trezeguet, who had come on for the injured Ahmed Hegazy, struck home the winner in the 100th minute after being set up by Salah. It was the Atlas Lions who started the game on a high note and they should have put the ball into the back of the net with only a minute played when Munir El-Haddadi put through Boufal on goal but before he could pull the trigger, he was adjudged offside. However, five minutes later, Egypt conceded a penalty after Ayman Ashraf fouled the advancing Achraf Hakimi inside the box and after the referee reviewed the incident using the assistance of VAR, the penalty was allowed to stand.
my most wonderful experience was running against bolt – Oduduru
Nigeria’s record holder in the men’s 200m and the second fastest man in the 100m behind Olusoji Fasuba, Divine Oduduru, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has called on the leadership of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria to put aside personal differences in the interest of the athletes. Excerpts… How do you feel finally running […]
My Eagles’ll play entertaining football –Eguavoen
Super Eagles caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen has said his football philosophy stimulates entertaining football, assuring Nigerians the national team will put smiles on their faces with styles of play that will guarantee goals. He said the immediate assignment of the team which is to do well at the forthcoming African Nations Cup is tough but […]
Neymar lands mega Puma deal after dumping Nike
Neymar has sealed an endorsement deal with Puma, the German company announced on Saturday, two weeks after the Brazilian superstar left his long-time sponsor Nike. “Welcome to the fam @neymarjr #KingIsBack” Puma tweeted alongside a photo of the Paris Saint- Germain striker, kitted out in the sportswear giant’s clothes. The deal was double cheer […]
