Egypt beat Morocco to set up Cameroon date

Egypt needed an extra-time goal courtesy of Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan to silence Morocco in the “North African Derby” and reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Sunday. However, it was the Atlas Lions who took the lead in the sixth minute of the game through Sofiane Boufal before Mohamed Salah levelled matters for the Pharaohs in the 53rd minute at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. However, Trezeguet, who had come on for the injured Ahmed Hegazy, struck home the winner in the 100th minute after being set up by Salah. It was the Atlas Lions who started the game on a high note and they should have put the ball into the back of the net with only a minute played when Munir El-Haddadi put through Boufal on goal but before he could pull the trigger, he was adjudged offside. However, five minutes later, Egypt conceded a penalty after Ayman Ashraf fouled the advancing Achraf Hakimi inside the box and after the referee reviewed the incident using the assistance of VAR, the penalty was allowed to stand.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...