Sports

Egypt beat Senegal in first leg as Salah moves step closer to World Cup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Wins for Algeria, Tunisia; DR Congo, Morocco draw

A fourth-minute own goal by Senegal’s Saliou Ciss was enough to give Egypt a 1-0 win in the first leg of their World Cup play-off in Cairo.

Ciss was incredibly unlucky when a shot from Mohamed Salah was pushed on to the bar by Edouard Mendy before striking the defender and going into the net.

The game was billed as a rerun of the recent Africa Cup of Nations final – won by Senegal on penalties after the match ended 0-0 – and to an extent it captured the cagey nature of that occasion back in February, with few chances of significance created by either side.

The game featured Liverpool’s two star strikers Salah and Sadio Mane, but neither of them had stellar games.

Egypt missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations title but could yet pip Senegal to World Cup qualification

Nevertheless, on a day dominated by north African teams – Algeria and Tunisia also won 1-0 in Cameroon and Mali respectively, and Morocco got an away goal in a 1-1 draw in DR Congo – Ciss’ unfortunate moment meant Egypt matched the achievements of their continental neighbours.

The teams meet again in the second leg on Tuesday, with the winner qualifying for November’s tournament in Qatar.

RESULTS

• Cameroon 0 – 0 Algeria

• Mali 0 – 1 Tunisia

• Egypt 1- 0 Senegal

• Ghana 0 – 0 Nigeria

• DR Congo 1 – 1 Morocco

*Courtesy: BBC

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: United keep Champions League hopes alive with Palace win, Saints draw with Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Everton score late to deny Villa three points Manchester United maintained their relentless pursuit of a place in the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were under pressure after Leicester City’s earlier victory over Sheffield United and responded with a victory that […]
Sports

PAY OFF PASEIRO IF EGUAVOEN WINS AFCON, KPAKOR TELLS NFF

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…says federation planned to mess caretaker coach up by naming Portuguese before tourney Ex-international Moses Kpakor has said the Nigeria Football Federation may have to terminate its contract with the new substantive coach of the Super Eagles Jose Paseiro if the caretaker manager Austin Eguavoen wins the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. He […]
Sports

EPL: Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Danny Welbeck scored the winner with a spectacular overhead kick as Watford came from behind to beat Norwich and move four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Norwich, who remain bottom of the table and are now 10 points behind the 17th-placed Hornets, will be relegated if they lose to West Ham […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica