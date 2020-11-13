Business

Egypt cuts rates for second time to boost virus-hit economy

Egypt has cut interest rates for a second consecutive meeting, seeking to give a boost to local businesses battling with the impact of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The central bank reduced the benchmark deposit rate 50 basis points to 8.25 per cent, the Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday in a statement. Seven of 12 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted the cut. The lending rate was reduced by the same amount to 9.25 per cent.

The decision follows combined cuts of 350 basis points earlier in the year and could help reduce the financing costs of Egypt’s budget deficit while adding fuel to a fledgling revival of the private sector. Business activity in the North African nation posted a six-year high in October, although concerns over further unemployment and potential new Covid-19-related restrictions continue to dog the economy.

