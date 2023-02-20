Egypt held by Mozambique in AFCON U-20 opener

…as Senegal edge Flying Eagles

The Young Os Mambas of Mozambique held hosts Egypt to a goalless stalemate in the opening match of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo.

The Mozambican side started on the back foot in the well-contested match at the Cairo International Stadium as Egypt dominated the opening exchanges.

The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock inside five minutes through Ahmed Abdelhamid’s brilliant left-footed inswinger that crashed off the post. The Zamalek winger beat his marker down the right channel cutting in to unleash his shot which agonisingly hit the post.

The Young Pharaohs continued to pile more pressure on the Cosafa runners-up who defended their goal. Captain Karim Hassan’s low teasing cross into the Os Mambas area inadvertently turned towards goal by Aylton Messias as he tried to clear his line, but goalkeeper Joao was able to save the danger midway through the first half.

Rafaat Bayoumi was a constant threat on the left, giving his opponent a difficult time. The youngster managed to wiggle through his challenger and delivered an inviting cross into the area, only for Mozambique to clear.

Mozambique had their first sight of goal at the half-hour mark through Aylton’s weak header which goalkeeper Mostafa Amin calmly claimed inside the box.

The second half saw both sides being more aggressive in their attacks but lacked the cutting edge to put away their chances.

The pressure mounted on the hosts for not going in front when defender Abohamada mistakenly gave away the ball just outside the box, but Mozambique failed to take advantage.

The two coaches freshened things up with a couple of substitutions as they looked for the opener but neither managed to find the all-important goal.

Mozambique were denied an opportunity by Abohamada’s inch-perfect clearance just inside the box with twenty still to play.

The Young Pharaohs had a share of possession in the closing stages, but their dominance failed to produce a goal as Mozambique held on to claim a famous point.

And in the second match, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles lost 1-0 to the Junior Teranga Lions of Senegal.

The seven-time champions were unfortunate not score a goal in the first 45 minutes despite dominating possession and creating goal scoring chances.

The Senegalese capitalised on the only chance they created in 40th minute as Souleymane Faye scored the only goal after goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu parried the ball into his path.

Coach Ladan Bosso made substitutions in the second half with Halliru Sarki making way for Emmanuel Uchegbu while Jude Sunday came in for Ibrahim Mohammad, but the Flying Eagles could still not make anyhead headway.

Forward Ahmed Abdullahi, who came in for Olamilekan Adams in the 76th minute, was sent off 14 minutes later for a second bookable offence.

The Flying Eagles will now play host nation Egypt on Wednesday at the same venue.

