Egypt launches legal action against FA officials over missing trophies

According to Egyptian newspaper, Ahram Egypt’s prosecutor- general has been requested to investigate the case of the trophies that went missing from the storehouse of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA. The Ministry of Youth and Sports in a statement remarked: “The Ministry of Youth and Sports referred the file to the attorney-general based on the report of the ministry’s committee charged with looking into the case,” read a statement published on the ministry’s Facebook page.

“The committee is part of the ministry’s inspection body that reports violations before referring cases to the prosecution to take the appropriate legal measures,” the statement added. The EFA announced on Friday some of the old trophies at the association’s storehouse had gone missing. Media reports said the original trophy of the Africa Cup of Nations the Pharaohs had won following the unprecented treble in 2006, 2008, 2010 is among the missing items.

