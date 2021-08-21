Egypt, others no threat to Eagles’ AFCON ambition

Ex-international Sam Sodje believes Super Eagles is a top candidate for the trophy at the next African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Cameroon next January. The Nigerian team has been drawn in Group D AFCON alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau and Sodje believes that the Eagles should not have a problem navigating through the section. He said although it is difficult to underrate any team in African football, Super Eagles are packed with quality players that could rival any side on the continent.

“I think it is a fair draw; Egypt are a top team in Africa, Sudan are not bad too but I don’t expect to see the Super Eagles struggle to make it from that group,” he told The Reporters. He said with the quality at his disposal, Coach Gernot Rohr must find the right blend to make the squad unbeatable. “We can have another Golden Generation from the crop of players that we have now. The coach must find a better way of playing to their potential. We shouldn’t be talking about qualifying from the group, we should consider ourselves as one of the top favourites for the title,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...