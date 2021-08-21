Sports

Egypt, others no threat to Eagles’ AFCON ambition

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Ex-international Sam Sodje believes Super Eagles is a top candidate for the trophy at the next African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Cameroon next January. The Nigerian team has been drawn in Group D AFCON alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau and Sodje believes that the Eagles should not have a problem navigating through the section. He said although it is difficult to underrate any team in African football, Super Eagles are packed with quality players that could rival any side on the continent.
“I think it is a fair draw; Egypt are a top team in Africa, Sudan are not bad too but I don’t expect to see the Super Eagles struggle to make it from that group,” he told The Reporters. He said with the quality at his disposal, Coach Gernot Rohr must find the right blend to make the squad unbeatable. “We can have another Golden Generation from the crop of players that we have now. The coach must find a better way of playing to their potential. We shouldn’t be talking about qualifying from the group, we should consider ourselves as one of the top favourites for the title,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Australian Open delayed by three weeks

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Australian Open will start on February 8 next year after being pushed back three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first Grand Slam of the 2021 season was scheduled to take place in Melbourne from January 18-31, reports the BBC. The four-day qualifying event has been moved to Doha, Qatar and will […]
Sports

Nigerian footballer escapes Hamas bomb in Israel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Former Nigerian player, Ibezito Ogbonna, escaped death when a rocket launched by the Hamas separatist group shattered through his house in Ashdod, Israel, earlier this week. This incident came in the face of the war between Hamas and the Israeli government over the occupation of the port town of Ashdod. The former Hapoel Tel […]
Sports

FA Cup: Managerless Bournemouth shock Burnley to reach q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Managerless Bournemouth reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 64 years with victory at Premier League Burnley. Sam Surridge put the Championship club ahead after connecting with Jack Stacey’s low cross, reports the BBC. Junior Stanislas added the second from the penalty spot after Surridge was fouled. Bournemouth, […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica