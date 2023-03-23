Sports

Egyptian champions, Zamalek, part ways with coach Ferreira

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Egyptian champions Zamalek have parted ways with Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira for the second time in less than two months.

Zamalek announced the termination of the 76-year-old’s contract by mutual consent on Wednesday after exiting the African Champions League at the group stage for the third season in a row.

Zamalek had sacked Ferreira on January 24 following a poor run of results in the Egyptian League but the former Porto, Benfica and Sporting coach returned to the club within a week due to their inability to pay the penalty clause in his contract.

But after two wins in nine games, Ferreira’s third spell with Zamalek has ended with the club fifth in the table, 11 points adrift of leaders Al-Ahly having played two games more.

Fan favourite Ferreira twice won the league title and Egyptian Cup at Zamalek.

His first term lasted just a few months in 2015, despite winning the league, after a dispute with club President Mortada Mansour, who is known for frequently changing coaches and reinstated him to the position last year.

Mansour is serving a one-month prison sentence for defamation after insulting Mahmoud Al-Khatib, president of rival club Al-Ahly.

*Courtesy: Reuters

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund lose to late Leverkusen goal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borussia Dortmund’s hopes of moving up to second in the Bundesliga were dashed as they fell to a narrow defeat at Bayer Leverkusen. The result instead sees Leverkusen go second, three points above Dortmund who remain fourth. Moussa Diaby’s low effort had given the hosts a merited early lead, reports the BBC. But the […]
Sports

Xavi leads candidates to replace sacked Koeman at Barca

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona are looking for a new coach after they sacked Ronald Koeman with the Spanish giants ninth in La Liga and third in their Champions League group. A dire financial situation has hung over the club in recent months, causing Lionel Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain in August. Barcelona are €1.35 billion (S$2.11 billion) in debt. Any successor […]
Sports

Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona helped Argentina beat Germany to lift the World Cup in Mexico City, the shirt he wore in the game has returned to his homeland. Germany’s Lothar Matthaeus, who swapped shirts with Maradona, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August and it was handed over to […]

Leave a Reply