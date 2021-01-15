Egyptian club suspend Nigerian striker

The reports coming from the camp of Egyptian premier league side, Ghazi El Mahallah, about Nigeria striker Moses Edu in its team is unpalatable. According to the reports, the club has decided to suspend the Nigeria international for his unruly behaviour towards his teammate, Salah Mohammed.

The report suggest that Edu bought a sneaker from Mohammed and refused to pay him which led to exchange of blow between them. The club has decided to hand him an indefinite suspension pending the conclusion of investigation. Edu whom his contract will expire in 2023 has made 4 appearances for the club this season

Like this: Like Loading...