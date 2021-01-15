Sports

Egyptian club suspend Nigerian striker

Posted on Author Segun Bailley Comment(0)

The reports coming from the camp of Egyptian premier league side, Ghazi El Mahallah, about Nigeria striker Moses Edu in its team is unpalatable. According to the reports, the club has decided to suspend the Nigeria international for his unruly behaviour towards his teammate, Salah Mohammed.

The report suggest that Edu bought a sneaker from Mohammed and refused to pay him which led to exchange of blow between them. The club has decided to hand him an indefinite suspension pending the conclusion of investigation. Edu whom his contract will expire in 2023 has made 4 appearances for the club this season

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

AFN: Nigerian athletes not at risk of missing Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has debunked as misleading a report in a national daily that Nigerian athletes risk missing out of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan because of the addition of Nigeria to the highest category (A) of nations having the highest doping risk to the sport. Rule 15 of the […]
Sports

COVID-19: MLS announces $1bn loss of revenue

Posted on Author Reporter

  Major League Soccer lost almost $1bn (£750m) in revenue during 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. MLS was only two weeks into its historic 25th season when a halt was called to the campaign in March. It did not resume until July, with the MLS is Back competition in Florida, before a revised regular schedule resumed on August […]
Sports

Covid-19: Dare, Ifeanyi Ubah, Ajayi, others donate palliatives to journalist

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the sponsor of one of the Premier League clubs in the country, FC IfeanyiUbah, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, during the week donated hygiene products, hand sanitizers and face masks to journalists.   Apart from the duo, others who contributed to the donation are former U-23 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica