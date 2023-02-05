Sports

Egypt’s Al Ahly to play Real Madrid in Club World Cup semifinal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

A deflected shot handed Egypt’s Al Ahly a late winner as they edged Seattle Sounders 1-0 at the Club World Cup in Morocco on Saturday to book a semifinal against Real Madrid this week.

Mohamed Afsha’s 88th minute rebound, after he had initially struck the woodwork, took a wicked deflection to win the game for the Egyptian club and set up a dream match-up for them against the European champions.

Afsha hit a speculative effort from distance that looped over Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei and dipped onto the crossbar, bouncing right back into his path and allowing him a volley that Alex Roldan steered past his own goalkeeper as he stuck his foot out to block the shot.

Al Ahly, competing at an eighth tournament, now meet Real Madrid in Rabat on Wednesday, which follows Tuesday’s other semifinal between Flamengo of Brazil and Al Hilal of Saud Arabia.

Asian champions Al Hilal won earlier on Saturday against home team Wydad Casablanca on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw.

It was a heart-breaking finish for Seattle, the first Major League Soccer team to compete at the Club World Cup, and still in their pre-season before their league campaign kicks off later this month.

The game had few chances although the Egyptians, who were semifinalists at the last Club World Cup in 2021, enjoyed much possession.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal, diagnosed with prostate cancer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal on Sunday revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, but he still plans to lead his team at the World Cup in Qatar in seven months’ time. The players “don’t know it”, the 70-year-old told RTL television, adding that he has already undergone 25 bouts of radiotherapy, including […]
Sports

Nigeria forward Okereke tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Club Brugge attacker David Okereke has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday morning, his Belgian club has confirmed. The 23-year-old has immediately gone into quarantine and he will miss his team’s trip to Zulte-Waregem on Sunday. However, he will be retested next week. Three days ago, the Nigeria youth international ended his goal drought for […]
Sports

Serie A: Milan beat Roma to maintain pressure on Inter

Posted on Author Reporter

  AC Milan moved four points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan by beating Roma. Franck Kessie put Milan ahead from the penalty spot after Roma’s Federico Fazio fouled Davide Calabria, reports the BBC. But Roma’s Jordan Veretout equalised with a fine finish from 18 yards out after five minutes of the second half. However, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica