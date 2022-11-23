Eha-Amufu Crisis: Bishop Olinya hails Ugwuanyi

Following the unfortunate attacks on farmers in their farm settlements at Aguamaede and Mgbuji communities in Eha Amufu, Isi- Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, the Anglican Bishopof EhaAmufuDiocese, Rt. Rev. Daniel Olinya, has expressedgratitudetoGovernor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s prompt interventions in the crisis, including the release of the sum of N10millionfortheimmediate needsof theaffectedvictimsin the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

Speaking after a closeddoor meeting with Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, Bishop Olinya said that he was impressed with “the prompt interventions of Enugu State Government on the crisis in our place,” adding: “I want to thank specifically His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State for bringing out ten million naira for the people affected. “I am very happy this evening for the prompt intervention of Enugu State Government in the crisis in our place, Eha Amufu in Isi- Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.”

