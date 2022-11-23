News

Eha-Amufu Crisis: Bishop Olinya hails Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the unfortunate attacks on farmers in their farm settlements at Aguamaede and Mgbuji communities in Eha Amufu, Isi- Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, the Anglican Bishopof EhaAmufuDiocese, Rt. Rev. Daniel Olinya, has expressedgratitudetoGovernor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s prompt interventions in the crisis, including the release of the sum of N10millionfortheimmediate needsof theaffectedvictimsin the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

Speaking after a closeddoor meeting with Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, Bishop Olinya said that he was impressed with “the prompt interventions of Enugu State Government on the crisis in our place,” adding: “I want to thank specifically His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State for bringing out ten million naira for the people affected. “I am very happy this evening for the prompt intervention of Enugu State Government in the crisis in our place, Eha Amufu in Isi- Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US black armed protesters march demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

Posted on Author Reporter

  A group of heavily armed Black protesters marched through Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment. Scores of the demonstrators, carrying semi-automatic rifles and shotguns and clad in black paramilitary gear, walked in formation to a fenced off […]
News

Sokoto to fine-tune informers’ protection strategy

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto State government is working out modalities to give protection to informers of security outfits on the myriads of criminal activities taking place in their domains. Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this on during the week when he received the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Force Commander […]
News Top Stories

Buhari asks to Senate confirm ex-Service Chiefs as non-career ambassadors, others

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, requested the senate to confirm the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd) and other ex-Service Chiefs for appointment as non- career ambassadors to Nigeria foreign missions.   Buhari’s request for the confirmation of ambassadorial desginates was contained in a letter he addressed to the President of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica