Ehanire expresses readiness to address health threats, inaugurates projects at UUTH

Minister of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ehanire has pledged the preparedness of the Federal Government to strengthen the capacity and respond to health threats in Nigeria.

The minister said this at the commissioning of projects at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo, on Friday

The projects commissioned by the minister include molecular laboratory complex, new oxygen plant, patients clinic complex and medical out patients clinic.

Others were: surgical out patients clinic, orthopaedic out patients clinic, genealogy, pharmacy/ laboratory unit, radiology complex, renovated and re-equipped intensive care complex – all funded by the Federal Government under COVID-19 funds.

Dr. Ehanire, who expressed satisfaction with thr management of the hospital, compared the trajectory of development at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital to that of one of the frontline hospitals in India.

