Ehanire: Nigeria needs N356bn for COVID-19 vaccination

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, yesterday, hinted that Nigeria would need N400 billion to vaccinate 70% of the country’s about 211 million population. Ehanire spoke during an interactive session of the Senate leadership with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and relevant committees of the Senate.

In his submission, the Minister of Health said that N156 billion would be needed in 2021 and N200 billion in 2022, for the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination. He assured the National Assembly members that the Federal Government was fully prepared for a successful COVID-19 vaccination of the citizens across the country.

Ehanire explained that the government of Nigeria was in high level talks with multinational manufacturers and had trained staff as well as put the right cooling infrastructure in place to store the vaccines when acquired.

He stated that the country which had successfully fought polio, was using the same cold chains to store the COVID-19 vaccines and urged the Senate to have confidence in the plan for the vaccine campaign.

However, the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, expressed lack of confidence in the preparedness of the Federal Government to implement the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

He said that although the National Assembly would support the funding demand for the COVID-19 vaccination, he had serious doubts about the readiness of the country to successfully implement the programme.

He said: “I have not been convinced with your presentation that we are ready. You have to do much more to convince me that we are ready. This is a matter of life and death. In fact I am a doubting Ahmad.”

Lawan, however, insisted that the Minister of Health should provide list and locations of all the infrastructure to be inspected. Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, joined Lawan in expressing doubts about the preparedness of the Federal Government to implement the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, saying, “I am a doubting Omo- Agage”.

He expressed concerns that the government so far had made preparations for only four cold chains for the vaccines, in Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Lagos, asking why the entire South-South region was not included in the plan.

The DSP further expressed worries that the vaccines might lose efficacy on transit to the South- South, charging NAFDAC to ensure that citizens especially from the zone, did not end up being inoculated with bad vaccines that might do more harm than good.

Meanwhile, the Director- General of the National Agency for Food Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, promised that the agency as the regulator of drugs consumed by citizens, would ensure that vaccines acquired by the Federal Government were safe for the people.

The National Assembly had earlier during plenary said that it was expecting a supplementary budget proposal in January 2021, to cover the cost for COVID-19 vaccination.

