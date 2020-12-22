News Top Stories

Ehanire: Nigeria needs N356bn for COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author From Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, yesterday, hinted that Nigeria would need N400 billion to vaccinate 70% of the country’s about 211 million population. Ehanire spoke during an interactive session of the Senate leadership with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and relevant committees of the Senate.

 

In his submission, the Minister of Health said that N156 billion would be needed in 2021 and N200 billion in 2022, for the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination. He assured the National Assembly members that the Federal Government was fully prepared for a successful COVID-19 vaccination of the citizens across the country.

 

Ehanire explained that the government of Nigeria was in high level talks with multinational manufacturers and had trained staff as well as put the right cooling infrastructure in place to store the vaccines when acquired.

 

He stated that the country which had successfully fought polio, was using the same cold chains to store the COVID-19 vaccines and urged the Senate to have confidence in the plan for the vaccine campaign.

 

However, the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, expressed lack of confidence in the preparedness of the Federal Government to implement the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

 

He said that although the National Assembly would support the funding demand for the COVID-19 vaccination, he had serious doubts about the readiness of the country to successfully implement the programme.

 

He said: “I have not been convinced with your presentation that we are ready. You have to do much more to convince me that we are ready. This is a matter of life and death. In fact I am a doubting Ahmad.”

 

Lawan, however, insisted that the Minister of Health should provide list and locations of all the infrastructure to be inspected. Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, joined Lawan in expressing doubts about the preparedness of the Federal Government to implement the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, saying, “I am a doubting Omo- Agage”.

 

He expressed concerns that the government so far had made preparations for only four cold chains for the vaccines, in Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Lagos, asking why the entire South-South region was not included in the plan.

 

The DSP further expressed worries that the vaccines might lose efficacy on transit to the South- South, charging NAFDAC to ensure that citizens especially from the zone, did not end up being inoculated with bad vaccines that might do more harm than good.

 

Meanwhile, the Director- General of the National Agency for Food Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, promised that the agency as the regulator of drugs consumed by citizens, would ensure that vaccines acquired by the Federal Government were safe for the people.

 

The National Assembly had earlier during plenary said that it was expecting a supplementary budget proposal in January 2021, to cover the cost for COVID-19 vaccination.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NCC moves to review int’l call termination rate

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

  The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has embarked on a cost-based study to set the new pricing regime for mobile international termination rate (ITR) for inbound international voice calls in the country.   This, the commission said, became imperative to address the current imbalance of payment between Nigerian operators and their foreign counterparts.   The […]
News

P&ID loses again, as UK court orders release of $200m guarantee to Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Emefiele hails court order, says it will boost reserves A London Commercial Court Tuesday ordered the release of the $200million guarantee put in place as security for the stay of execution granted Nigeria for the appeal filed against the judgment of Justice Christopher Butcher for the execution of the Arbitral award of $10 billion […]
News Top Stories

Armed men attack Osun gov, deputy at protest ground

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

There was an attempt Saturday on the life of the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola. Armed with guns, cutlasses, axes hoodlums swooped on the Governor at Olaiya junction, while he was addressing the #EndSARS protesters at the state capital.   Governor Oyetola had joined protesters in the walk from Alekuwodo area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: