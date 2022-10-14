News

Ehingbeti 2022: Sanwo-Olu gets concession document for Badagry Port

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received approval to build the Badagry Deep Seaport, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) last August. The governor got the approval at the just concluded LagosStateEconomic Summit (Ehingbeti 2022). A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the approval authorised and provided legal basis for the concession of the Badagry Deep Seaport, following the issuance of the Full Business Case Certificate by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) last April. The $2.5 billion project, which will be funded through Public Private Partnership (PPP), will be built on approximately496hectares.

Itwillhave 2,470m quay length container terminal, 560m quay length break bulk terminal, 360m quaylengthOSBterminaland minimum of 18m depth. It is expected to generate 250,000 direct jobs, enhance Government revenue and operate under a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) concession agreement.

Sanwo-Olu also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy Limited and Germanowned Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to set upan Energy TrainingCentreof Excellence at the Government Technical College in Ikorodu.

The training, which will be conducted in collaboration with the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), will provide a Needs-based technical and vocational education to over 16,000 young people between ages 15 and 35.

Theprogrammeisexpected toproducehighlyskilledindustry technicians with modern practice-oriented. Sanwo-Olu said a 30 per cent slot would be allocated to female candidates to enhance women participation in engineering education. TheGovernorsaid:“Weare excitedthatLagosison the way tohavinganotherdeepseaport on the Western side of the city. Before the end of this year, we will be commissioning the Lekki Deep Seaport on the Eastern side.

 

