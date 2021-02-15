Ehingbeti: British envoy, Mo Ibrahim, Adesina, Okonjo-Iweala to grace summit

As the Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti, begins tomorrow, notable business leaders and political figures across the globe will join the private sector in setting agenda for Lagos State towards the next decade.

The summit is living up to its reputation as Africa’s most practical and resultoriented private sector-led forum for socio-economic and infrastructural development, with the quality of speakers confirmed to mount the podium at the sessions.

Among the array of dignitaries expected to grace and speak at the summit are British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing; Founder and Chair of Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mo Ibrahim; President, Africa Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, and a former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, among others.

Themed ‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting The Tone For The Next Decade,’ Ehingbeti 2021 has drawn about 150 speakers from across the world to discuss and deliberate on pragmatic optimisation of the inherent opportunities in Africa’s 5th largest economy and offer perspectives on how to manage the peculiar socio- economic landscape of Lagos State in the coming decade. Leading the array of speakers at the summit are Mo Ibrahim; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze; Okonjo-Iweala; Adesina and Mohammed Yahaya, UNDP Resident Representative. While President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, and Laing will give goodwill messages, the opening address will be delivered by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, leading the session on strengthening governance, institution and legislation.

Other speakers at the summit include Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Jordi Borrut Bel; Prof. Pat Utomi of the Centre for Values in Leadership; Academic Director, Lagos Business School, Prof. Yinka David-West; DG NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni; Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf; Mo Abudu, Founder, Ebony Life TV; Bolanle Austen- Peters, Founder, Terra Culture; Miss Ojoma Ochai, Director, Creative Arts (West Africa), British Africa and others. The three-day summit, which is structured into segments, will have subject experts speak on specific themes such as “Destination Lagos: Becoming the World’s Best Investment Destination,”

“Eko to the World: Shaping the Future of Trade and Economic In-dependence,” “Lagos, the Industrial Hub,” “Made in Lagos: Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment, Culture and Tourism,” “Security, Law and Order (Balancing Regulation and Economic Growth)” and Citizens Participation in Governance.”

“Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 20 years ago, have significantly changed.

As a state, we now have to cater to the infrastructural needs of more than 22 million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth,” said Sam Egube, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget and Co-Chair of Ehingbeti.

“These considerations are the groundwork of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s THEMES Agenda, but translating the agenda to benefits for our people will require collaborations amongst stakeholders, and a determination to deepen the foundation for sustainable development and growth of our society. So, Ehingbeti 2021 offers us a platform to address all these,” concluded Egube.

