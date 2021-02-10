Ehingbeti: Driving Lagos’ socio-economic devt

With the 2021 edition of Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti), holding February 16 -18, TONY CHUKWUNYEM x-rays the impact of the summit on the development of the state

Clearly, Lagos is today the wealthiest state in the country and Africa’s sixth largest economy in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is also the smallest and most populous state in the country.

Although the state is the nation’s economic powerhouse, the fact that the Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) did not hold between 2015 and 2019 may have made some observers not to remember the huge positively impact of the summit on the state’s development since 2000.

Reason: Prior to Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, the country’s economic and commercial capital, Lagos State, was undoubtedly in need of a major upgrade as 16 years of military rule had taken their toll on the state in terms of socio- economic development. In fact, contrary to expectations that the decision by the military government to move the nation’s capital from Lagos to Abuja in 1991 would lead to less pressure on the former’s facilities, the loss of its former status as Nigeria’s capital actually impacted Lagos negatively.

The state’s population was growing exponentially without commensurate investment in critical infrastructure.

Evidence of the almost decadelong abandonment and stunted development was visible in every corner of the state. However, with the return to democratic rule, the citizens were full of expectation that within a short period, their leaders would address the State’s infrastructural deficit, fix its poor transportation system and bad roads, improve health services, curb growing insecurity and generally bring about a healthy socioeconomic climate in the state.

The expectations put the newly democratically elected leaders of the state, at the time, under tremendous pressure as they were struggling with extremely lean resources.

Summit’s origin Worried about the consequences of inaction, the crop of technocrats and egg-heads, who, were fascinated by the return to democratic rule and the credibility of the elected leaders, had accepted to serve in the government, quickly commenced work on social services development and planning.

“The state of things was scary. We had to keep late nights at Akodo resort, brainstorming on how to get tonnes of wastes off the streets off Lagos.

The disorderliness intensified by the transportation system then was an eyesore. Every day in Lagos was a new heartbreak for everyone in government,” said Mr. Yemi Cardoso, Chairman, Citibank Nigeria, who was Lagos State Commissioner for Economic and Budget Planning in 1999.

He added: “The need to create a functional state, with great infrastructure was undeniable. At the cabinet level, we saw that things needed to transform rapidly, even though our reality was that the transformation can only be gradual. With an enduring commitment, the leadership of the State encouraged and supported a rigorous planning process, propelled by a clear vision about the projected development, with tangible milestones.”

The nights of sweats and brainstorming in the bush of Akodo did not only have the governor and his cabinet in attendance, most of the leading lights in the private sector in Lagos State also participated in the sessions, hunting for ideas that would not only make Lagos habitable, but also prosperous.

Recollecting his experiences during those sessions, Professor Patrick Utomi, one of the private sector champions of Ehingbeti, said: “When we began all these conversations in some of the cabinet retreats, I took a different position; I took the view that Lagos should aim to be the core of a megalopolis.”

The quest for a functional state and better city was an area of mutual interest for the government and the private sector, but fine-tuning their ideas needed a lot of dialogue and engagement.

A moderator, who described the interactions between private sector and government at one of the early engagement sessions stated: “Initially it was like one camp against the other. But the image of the beautiful of city that was going to emerge from their collaboration introduced meaning to the dialogue.”

“The World Bank Advisor had just interrupted a heated argument between a Senior Executive of Property Development Company and a Lagos State official about taxes and land charges, citing case studies from some notable cities in the world.

Cities like Boston, New York, and London are functional because businesses pay taxes and rates for government to carryout the social and infrastructural constructions that make cities great,” he said the World Bank Advisor retorted.

“That statement seemed to immediately change the tenor of the argument from the reaction of the parties. It looked like an idea had dropped, but more illumination would make it resonate better, and justify its practicality. “The public and private sectors are partners in progress.

The relationship between them is mutually reinforcing, such that the health of one is the vigour of the other. Government requires private sector support to succeed while government creates the enabling atmosphere for the private sector with the instruments of state”, just as he walked to the flip chat beside me, opened to an earlier presentation, proposing the 4th Mainland Bridge, and asked “when government desires this for the people, who will make it happen?”

There was a long silence, which he ended by saying: “The private sector; that is once government is able build confidence and earn the trust of businesses. They will become investors in social devel- opment and aggressive drivers of socio-economic growth.”

This exchange happened in the process of building the consensus enabled rapid infrastructural development in Lagos and distinct positioning of the state an Africa’s commercial hub. According to Mr. Sam Egube, the current Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who is also a Co-chair of the Steering Committee, “in the last two decades, Ehingbeti has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Lagos State, with useful inputs into Lagos State Development Plans (LSDP).

“Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 20 years ago, have significantly changed. As a state, we now have to cater to the infrastructural needs of more than 22 million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth.

“These considerations are the groundwork of the Babajide Sanwo- Olu administration THEMES Agenda, but translating the agenda to benefits for our people will require collaborations amongst stakeholders, and a determination to deepen the foundation for sustainable development and growth of our society.

So, Ehingbeti 2020 offers us a platform to address all these.” He further stated: “It is clear that private sector setting an implementable agenda for government and championing the process of implementation has pushed Lagos far ahead of states in Nigeria and countries in the African sub-region.

But development of the State is not a destination, but a journey. We need to continue to work at as a government and people. “This view reflects government’s thinking towards development in the State.

It is safe to infer that the government is keen on stretching its collaboration with the private sector to improve infrastructure, echoing Professor Utomi’s thought that as successful Lagos may be in terms of infrastructural development “the room for improvement exists with the utilization of a portent economic planning tool like Ehingbeti.”

With the theme, “For a Greater Lagos: Setting The Tone For The Next Decade,” this edition of Ehingbeti, according to its organisers, will rekindle the conversations that will enable optimization of the inherent opportunities in Africa’s 6th largest economy and offer perspectives on how to manage the peculiar socio-economic landscape of the State in the coming decade.

Since the inaugural summit in 2000, Ehingbeti has gained useful insights from innumerable business and political leaders, renowned economists, notable development experts and outstanding scholars, who have participated from different parts of the world.

Like this: Like Loading...