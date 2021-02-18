Business

Ehingbeti: Experts seek policy consistency for tech innovations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Experts at the ongo-ing Lagos State Eco-nomic Summit, Ehing-beti, have stressed the need for governments to maintain policy consis-tency for technological innovations stating that this would stimulate sec-toral growth.

 

Panelists in one of the 18 plenary sessions held at the conference yesterday,

 

“Unleashing Disruptive Innovation for Development,” were of the opinion that the government must allow flexible learning options and ensure that digital technology is a key as-pect of the educational curriculum.Commenting on strat-egy that must be lever-aged to lay the foun-dation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the state, Mr. Joseph Tegbe,

 

Partner, Head of Advisory, KPMG, said:“Fiscal tax incentives and tax waivers are im-portant for technological innovators. Really, re-search and development incentives for technolog-ical innovation have not been fully implemented in this country.

 

This is something we need to look at especially for young startups that are leveraging creative tech-nology and unleashing innovation. Tax waivers even for local technologi-cal manufacturers are extremely important.“

 

One thing that is also very critical is govern-ment consistency. We can put waivers in place, in-centives in place, but if you implement tax and incentives in the first or two years, and there is a reversal of policy, that will mean three step for-ward six steps backward.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Varsity appoints chairman for CELTRAS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

University of Port Harcourt has appointed the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, as Chairman of the Governing Board of Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies (CELTRAS). The director general, who is an alumnus of the University, has been requested to assume office as the new chairman of […]
Business

New Land Rover Defender to hit African airwaves Thursday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

L and Rover will celebrate the arrival of the New Defender in Africa with a 110-minute special online streaming event promising informative discussions, interesting news and in depth looks at an icon reimagined for the 21st century.   Xola Ntshinga has been enlisted to lead the show and the well-known sports presenter will take viewers […]
Business

CBN: Supporting sustainable poultry production

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) intervention programmes have helped to cushion the devastating impact of COVID-19 crisis on the nation’s poultry industry, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM Clearly, this may not be the best of times for the Nigerian poultry industry. Like its counterparts in most parts of the world, disruptions occasioned by Covid-19 crisis are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica