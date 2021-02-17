News Top Stories

Ehingbeti: Lagos key to Nigeria’s economic fortunes – FG

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala and the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, have highlighted the importance of infrastructure and youth investments to the socio-economic development of Lagos State.

They stated this at the opening session of the ongoing three-day 2021 Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit, which held virtually yesterday. In his goodwill message to the summit, President Buhari said the Federal Government will continue to support more investments in Lagos, adding that the support is to help the state boost its economic potential as one of the world’s fastest growing megacities. Commending the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration for organising the summit and for its partnership and collaboration with the Federal Government on human development programmes, the President said his administration recognises Lagos as central to the economic fortunes of Nigeria.

He said: “One of the significant ways in which our support has manifested to Lagos State is in the special federal funding that we approved in 2020 in acknowledgement of the state being an epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic. “The challenges of Lagos must, therefore, be very clearly seen as part of the challenges of Nigeria, and the Federal Government will support Lagos to overcome its challenges and to thrive socially and economically. “Let me also acknowledge and salute the fact that we have a forward-looking administration in Lagos that is focused on infrastructure and improving the ease of doing business and the overall quality of life of Lagosians. ”The theme of this year’s Lagos Economic Summit invites us all to share our aspirations for a Megacity that boldly occupies its place in the global standing of Megacities.

”A Lagos that can keep up with its growing population in terms of housing, education, healthcare, security and jobs. A Lagos that is innovative and productive, and that ensures that its economic prosperity leaves no one behind The President also expressed confidence that enterprising youths in Lagos will be the biggest beneficiaries of the National Theatre’s restoration project recently approved by his administration.

In a virtual question and answer session with Governor Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala said that only continuous investment in infrastructure will enable the administration achieve its transformational goals for the state. Identifying infrastructure as one of the biggest challenges facing Lagos, the new WTO boss told the Lagos State Governor that: “If you don’t keep up with infrastructure, all your efforts will not be successful.”

She commended the Lagos Government’s initiative to build digital infrastructure around the city, noting that the fibre optic programme makes the state a new manufacturing hub of digital products that will shape the global economy in the next decade. On his part, Dr. Adesina stated that the increasing youth population in Lagos must not be seen as a problem, but rather as an asset that be harnessed for growth.

The AfDB chief said it was time for the state government to create youthbased economy that specifically target skilled young population. He applauded Lagos’ Digital Skill Empowerment for the youth, and the rollout of broadband Internet infrastructure across the state.

“The future of Lagos must be knowledge-based and the state government must sustain its investment in education to produce knowledgeable, skilled young people for the jobs of the future,” he said. Earlier in his address at the summit that has as its theme: “Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade”, Sanwo-Olu announced an ambitious development plan for the state over the next decade. According to him, by 2030, the state, which has the 5th largest economy in Africa, will have a running city-wide network of colour-coded Metro Lines that will move over 34.5 million people monthly and cut travel time in the metropolis drastically.

He disclosed that the race to digitise every community in Lagos had begun with the ongoing laying of 6,000-kilometre fibre optic infrastructure across the city, stressing that the Smart City agenda of the government would fully materialise by 2030 when the entire landscape of Lagos would have been covered by a network of several thousands of kilometres of fibre optic carrying broadband internet into all homes, offices and schools. The move, the governor said, is to leverage technology to revolutionise business culture in Lagos by energising Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that form the backbone of the state economy. He said: “I invite every well-meaning Nigerian to join me to look ahead at the next decade, and the possibilities that lie ahead for Lagos.

What will Lagos State look like by 2030? There will be a city-wide network of colour- coded Metro Lines, the first two of which – Red and Blue lines – will move over 34.5 million people monthly, cutting travel time by over 250 per cent. In 2030, Lagos will proudly stand beside every other megacity in the world, in terms of its capacity to transport its people efficiently and responsively. “Water transportation infrastructure being put in place will make waterway transport systems to be a central element of life in the metropolis.

The Fourth Mainland Bridge will come to define the cityscape of the 2020s in the same way the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge defined it a decade earlier. By 2030, Lagos will be a Smart City, fully covered by a network of several thousands of kilometres of fibre optic infrastructure that will carry broadband internet into homes, offices and schools.

“By 2030, Lagos will be home to one of the largest rice mills in the world, after we deliver our 32 metric tons per hour rice factory in Imota, which will produce 2.8 million bags of 50kg bags of rice per annum.” Sanwo-Olu disclosed that Lagos was pushing ahead with move to develop a Medical Park in Ikoyi in partnership with the private sector, which is expected to offer world-class medical and diagnostic services.

The Ehingbeti Summit, co-chaired by chairman of Citi Bank, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, is an initiative introduced in 2000 as biennial event aimed at creating a forum to discuss and formulate policies for accelerating infrastructural development and stimulating economic growth for Lagos.

