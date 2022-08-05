Ehingbeti: Lagos restates vision for global economic hub status

The desire of Lagos State Government to become Africa’s model Mega City, a global economic and financial hub that is safe, secure, functional and productive was reconfirmed yesterday. Disclosing this at a stakeholders’ meeting for the 2022 Ehingbeti Summit, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, said besides the aforementioned expectations, the Summit would also be used in kicking-off the communication process on the Lagos State Development Plan’s (LSDP) strategic dimensions and objectives including details on the initiatives supporting these objectives. According to him, it will also clear common roadmap for implementation of the LSDP 2052 including the buyin from key private sector stakeholders in supporting the plan and its objectives, as well as official launch of the LSDP 2052 by unveiling it to the public and engaging a wide audience on the plan’s vision, strategic dimensions and objectives.

He said among other objectives, the Summit would be deployed to introduce the LSDP 2022-2052, an all-encompassing master plan, which clearly articulates initiatives that will drive Lagos’ ambition towards achieving the set goals. Part of the objectives, he said, is to engage with highpowered speakers and thought leaders on the strategic dimensions and focus areas of the LSDP 2052 and provide opportunities for engagement with the audience.

Egube, who is also the Chairman, Lagos Economic Summit Group, said the Ehingbeti Economic Summit had been the convening of advocates, passionate about the emergence of the most vibrant, diverse, competitive and inclusive African mega city, stressing that the Summit brings together local and foreign private sector technocrats, government representatives, civil society, academia and multilateral and development organisations. According to him, “they gather to discuss about the pertinent issues that affects the growth of Lagos State, Nigeria, on the necessary pathway to achieve the desired outcome for Lagosians and provide progressive leadership for the nation. He recalled that the Lagos Economic Summit dated back to 2000 and it was borne out of the strong desire by the state government to accelerate economic growth and development of Lagos. He said it was now firmly established as a credible forum for the stimulation of economic growth in Lagos State.

“From its early stages the Summit has been an avenue for the private sector to evaluate the implementation of key initiatives that were agreed as resolutions at the various summits. “Previous Ehingbeti summits had the following bold and deliberate themes and resolutions,” he noted.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...