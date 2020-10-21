Ehingbeti: ‘Platform to address Lagos challenges’

Business

As preparations heighten for the Lagos Economic Summit tagged, “Ehingbeti 2020,” scheduled to hold from November 10 – 12, 2020, the Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, has said that the conference offers the state a platform to address all the challenges that come with having to provide the infrastructural needs of a population that is more than 22 million.

 

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists, Egube, who is also a Co-chair of the Summit’s Steering Committee, said: “Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 20 years ago, have significantly changed. As a state, we now have to cater for the infrastructural needs of more than 22 million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth.

 

“These considerations are the groundwork of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s THEMES Agenda, but translating the agenda to benefits for our people will require collaboration amongst stakeholders, and a determination to deepen the foundation for sustainable development and growth of our society. So, Ehingbeti 2020 offers us a platform to address all these,” he added.

 

The commissioner pointed out that the summit had been key to the development of the State, noting that the government has implemented 109 of the 119 resolutions agreed upon at previous summits. “In the last two decades, Ehingbeti has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Lagos State, with useful inputs into Lagos State Development Plans (LSDP),” Egube said.

 

He disclosed that projects such as the Blue and Red rail lines, the Lekki toll gate, among others, were recommendations from previous Ehingbeti economic summits, which are organised by the state government in collaboration with the private sector.

 

He said: “The summit has a rich history and is firmly established as a credible forum for stimulating economic growth for Lagos state. It is our belief that you cannot lead a place like Lagos with one mind; you have to bring together all the minds.

