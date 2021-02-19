Business

Ehingbeti: Sanwo-Olu pledges to intensify investment in youths

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The 8th Lagos State Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) ended yesterday with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu pledging that the resolutions and recommendations emanating from the summit would be developed into a policy framework to forge a new action plan and implementation that will bring the envisioned future of Lagos to reality.

Sanwo-Olu, in his closing address read virtually from Abuja, said the state government had started to look into the future and was ready to implement resolutions that would make Lagos adaptable to the new culture of business interactions occasioned by technology and unpredictable pandemic.

The governor said Lagos took lessons from the disruption of economic activities created by the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), stressing that the experience would make the state government deepen its scenario planning capabilities to bolster its resilience against such emergency.

He said: “As we have now successfully come to the end of this eighth edition of the summit, it is imperative to emphasise that the conversation must not end here. We must take the learnings and the conclusions from this summit and use them to forge a plan of action and implementation that will ensure that the future we are envisioning for Lagos state comes to fruition.

