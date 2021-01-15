Ehingbeti Summit to kick start ‘rebuild Lagos agenda

The Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG) has announced that, Ehingbeti, the private sector-centered economic transformation conference, planned for the 1st quarter in 2021 after its postponement last November, will now hold from February 16-18, 2021.

The three-day summit, which will be a hybrid of virtual and live events, will draw participation from different sectors of the economy and across the globe. In a statement, the LESG said this year’s edition of the conference will play a key role in the wider “Rebuild Lagos Agenda” of the present administration in the State and its developmental campaigns.

“Deploying Ehingbeti as a recovery strategy from the shockwave of COVID-19 and as a socio-economic reinforcement tactic at this period in the history of our state is timely” said Sam Egube, the current Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who is also a Co-chair of the Steering Committee, while explaining the role of Ehingbeti 2021 in the Rebuild Lagos Agenda. “In the last two decades, Ehingbeti has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Lagos State, with useful inputs into the Lagos State Development Plans (LSDP). “Our realities from 2000 when the first Ehingbeti held, exactly 21 years ago, have significantly changed. Now, we have to cater to the infrastructural needs of more than 22 million population and ensure that Lagos remains on the path of continuous growth,” he added.

In November last year, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, constituted an eight-man team led by the Chairman of Citibank Nigeria and Co-Chair of Ehingbeti, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, to coordinate recovery of Lagos State assets lost to the #EndSARS protest in October. The team was inaugurated at an event tagged, “Consultative Forum on Rebuilding Lagos” at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in the Lagos State Secretariat, with Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibajo, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gabajabiamila, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and Senator Solomon Adeola in attendance.

