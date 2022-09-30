Ehingbeti Summit to unveil plan for 40m Lagosians by 2050

The Lagos State Government has stated that the Ehingbeti Summit scheduled to hold on October 11 and 12, 2022 would unveil a 30-year development plan for the Lagos population expected to hit 40 million by 2050. The Governor, Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Private-Public Partnership pre- Ehingbeti stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos, said the state was projecting the Lagos State to reach over 40 million in 2050, adding that the plan was being developed to cater for the increasing population of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy Government, Mr. Kadri Hamzat, said the state could not stop the influx of people entering in droves, hence the need to develop a plan to provide for the increasing future population. He, however, stated that the forum was organised to sensitise key stakeholders on this year’s summit while also seeking inputs of stakeholders in the proposed 30 year Lagos development plan.

He said the essence of the Summit is to provide opportunities for private sector, individuals, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Lagosians to be part of the developmental process of the state. According to him, the Summit is a private-sector driven that has achieved its purpose to a very large extent courtesy of the meticulous and effective implementation of various ideas and suggestions that have emanated from the robust discussions and brainstorming sessions led by highly knowledgeable and experienced personalities from Nigeria and overseas. “Most of the key infrastructure that has transformed Lagos and pioneering ideas were actually things that came out of previous Summits and it speaks to the quality of the Summit, the people that are involved and how Lagosians actually perceives this Summit,” he stated. He pointed out that the state was the only subnational in the world that is funding its rail project on its balance sheet.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...