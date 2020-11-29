Body & Soul

Ehizogie Ogbebor others. in the news again

Ehizogie Ogbebor, the flourishing young lady behind Sayveth Interiors and Hotels is again in the news.

 

This time; it is for nothing but a commendable reason. Recently, the beautiful lady decided to reward hardwork and diligence when she gave out a Mercedez Benz to a long serving member of her staff, Bella.

 

The laudable presentation no doubt brought a lot of commendation her way as the tale was celebrated over the internet. Edo born Eh, as she’s called it will be recalled unveiled her eye-popping edifice recently, where many top celebrities were on hand to share in the joy with her.

