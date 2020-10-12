EHORECON, LASEPA, PECAN partner on one-day seminar to save the environment

The Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON ), Lagos Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) in collaboration with Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN) will on Wednesday hold a one-day Proficiency Seminar and Exhibition on Integrated Pest Management and Covid-19 Disinfection Procedures.



This epoch event is targeted towards increasing awareness, sensitizing and empowering attendees with required knowledge regards Integrated Pest Management and COVID-19 Disinfection Procedures.

It will be a display of Proficiency and Wealth of Experience from the Nooks and Crannies of the Industry. The event is expected to hold at the NUT Pavilion, Alausa, Lagos.

The seminar is geared towards the promotion of rodent free society and to contribute to eco-friendly environment for Lagosians and its suburb.

The organizers of the event said it is targeted towards increasing awareness, sensitizing and empowering attendees with required knowledge regards Integrated Pest Management and COVID-19 Disinfection Procedures.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Engr. Adebola Shabi stated that the seminar would deliberate on the principle of fumigation, integrated pests management and educated participants on what to look out for from a professional pest control company in line with LASEPA standards.

Attendance of this Seminar is mandatory for all registered and Intending Pest Controllers in Nigeria as the Certificate of Participation is a Credit Point Requirement for EHORECON, LASEPA and PECAN.

Like this: Like Loading...