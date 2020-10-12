News

EHORECON, LASEPA, PECAN partner on one-day seminar to save the environment

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

The Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON ), Lagos Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) in collaboration with Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN) will on Wednesday hold a one-day Proficiency Seminar and Exhibition on Integrated Pest Management and Covid-19 Disinfection Procedures.


This epoch event is targeted towards increasing awareness, sensitizing and empowering attendees with required knowledge regards Integrated Pest Management and COVID-19 Disinfection Procedures.

It will be a display of Proficiency and Wealth of Experience from the Nooks and Crannies of the Industry. The event is expected to hold at the NUT Pavilion, Alausa, Lagos.

The seminar is geared towards the promotion of rodent free society and to contribute to eco-friendly environment for Lagosians and its suburb.

The organizers of the event said it is targeted towards increasing awareness, sensitizing and empowering attendees with required knowledge regards Integrated Pest Management and COVID-19 Disinfection Procedures.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Engr. Adebola Shabi stated that the seminar would deliberate on the principle of fumigation, integrated pests management and educated participants on what to look out for from a professional pest control company in line with LASEPA standards.

Attendance of this Seminar is mandatory for all registered and Intending Pest Controllers in Nigeria as the Certificate of Participation is a Credit Point Requirement for EHORECON, LASEPA and PECAN.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ATBOWATON pledges commitment to safe operations

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Nigerians patronising the services of boat operators have been assured of their safety and security on Nigerian waters. This assurance was given by the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters (ATBOWATON), Mr. Lawal Saheed, while speaking on the operations of its members, saying that they […]
News

MOSOP faults rights violations by security agencies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the violation of rights of citizens by security operatives, urging governments at all levels to promote human rights, nation building, and a re-orientation towards patriotism.   MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, who spoke in Port Harcourt, blamed the political class for depreciating the Police […]
News

US records over 1,000 coronavirus deaths in one day

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,000 on Tuesday, the biggest single-day increase since early June, according to a Reuters tally. After weeks of declining fatalities, there were more than 5,200 U.S. COVID-19 deaths in the week ended July 19, up 5% from the previous seven days, a Reuters analysis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: