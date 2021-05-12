News

Eid-el-Fitr celebration: Civil Defence deploys specialised operatives nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Determined to ensure violence-free Eid-el- Fitr celebration, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has concluded arrangements to deploy both conventional and specialised operatives across the country. Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, gave the directive in view of possible threats of violence by suspected criminal elements. The directive was conveyed in a statement by the corps’ Director of Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu. According to the statement, the fifteen zonal commanders of the corps, were expected to execute the securitybeef- up-orderto the letter with a view to forestalling planned security breaches. Special attention must be paid to strategic locations such as Eid praying grounds, recreational centres, motor parks, shopping malls, markets and other critical national assets.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayose: Hypocrisy affecting fight against terrorism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has accused the Federal Government of being hypocritical in its fight against terrorism in the country. Speaking in a recent interview, Fayose said the herders that are migrating and moving to the land on which farmers plant their crops were an issue, adding that either in the North […]
News

Ondo PDP asks judge to withdraw from suit over party congress

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

The People Democratic Party in Ondo State (PDP) has asked the Chief Judge of the state to reassign its case pending before Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi of the Ondo State High Court.   There have been disputes in some local governments over outcome of the PDP local and the state congresses.   While some members had […]
News

Iran executes dissident journalist, Ruhollah Zam

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed on Saturday, Iran’s semi-official Nour news agency reported. Iran’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Zam, who was captured in 2019 after years in exile. His Amadnews feed had more than one million […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica