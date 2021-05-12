Eid-el-Fitr celebration: Civil Defence deploys specialised operatives nationwide

Determined to ensure violence-free Eid-el- Fitr celebration, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has concluded arrangements to deploy both conventional and specialised operatives across the country. Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, gave the directive in view of possible threats of violence by suspected criminal elements. The directive was conveyed in a statement by the corps’ Director of Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu. According to the statement, the fifteen zonal commanders of the corps, were expected to execute the securitybeef- up-orderto the letter with a view to forestalling planned security breaches. Special attention must be paid to strategic locations such as Eid praying grounds, recreational centres, motor parks, shopping malls, markets and other critical national assets.

