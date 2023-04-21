News

Eid-el-Fitr: Continue With The Act Of Love, Sacrifice – Adeleke Charges Muslim

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged Muslim faithful in the state not to jettison the virtue of love and sacrifice the holy month of Ramadan teaches.

The Governor while felicitating with Muslims on the celebration of the 2023 Eid-ul-fitr charged the Muslim faithful to continue to live with love, sacrifice, and piety as they did throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke urged the Muslim faithful to continue to live peacefully among one other.

“I rejoice with fellow Muslims across Osun State on the occasion of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. While we throng the Eid ground for prayers and mark the end of the month of Ramadan, you should not forget the lessons the month teaches us.

“The act of love, sacrifice, and sharing with our brothers and sisters must not end with the month. You should extend those virtues beyond the holy month.

“I also urge you to, in line with the teachings of the Qur’an and holy prophet Muhammad, live with tolerance with our neighbours both Muslims and non Muslims.

“As you head to prayer ground, pray for peace in Osun, pray for its development and cooperate with the present administration in the state to deliver developmental projects for the benefit of the teeming populace”, the Governor said.

