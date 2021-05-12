Eid-el-Fitr: Edo police command deploys 3,410 personnel

The Edo State Police Command has deployed no fewer than 3,410 personnel to mosques and recreation venues across the state to provide and ensure security during the Eid-el-fitr celebration. In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, SP Kontongs Bello said: “Edo State Police Command wishes to felicitate with all our Muslim Ummah in the state during this period of Eidel- fitr celebration, which marks the end of holy month of Ramadan.

“In the light of this celebration, the command has put in place adequate security measures in ensuring the security of lives and property of our Muslims and the general public during and after the celebration. “Therefore, the Command had massively deployed 3,410 policemen to Mosques and recreation venues across the state.”

