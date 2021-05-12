News

Eid-el-Fitr: Edo police command deploys 3,410 personnel

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State Police Command has deployed no fewer than 3,410 personnel to mosques and recreation venues across the state to provide and ensure security during the Eid-el-fitr celebration. In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, SP Kontongs Bello said: “Edo State Police Command wishes to felicitate with all our Muslim Ummah in the state during this period of Eidel- fitr celebration, which marks the end of holy month of Ramadan.

“In the light of this celebration, the command has put in place adequate security measures in ensuring the security of lives and property of our Muslims and the general public during and after the celebration. “Therefore, the Command had massively deployed 3,410 policemen to Mosques and recreation venues across the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PGF DG to Buni: Get clearance from Caucus to register Femi Fani-Kayode

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman has warned the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to register the former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode without clearance from the Caucus of the party. He described the likes of Fani-Kayode as a “bad […]
News

Bandits from Niger State responsible for kidnapping in Zamfara – Matawalle

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has blamed bandits and criminals from Niger State for the unending kidnapping ongoing in the state. He said conversations with some of the bandits indicated that most of them were from Zuru in Niger State, while others are Hausa and Fulani people. Speaking on Channel Television programme, Politics Today, yesterday, […]
News

Nigerian military tackling terrorism within best international standard, rules of engagement – Conflict resolution expert, journalist Furnad

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian military is prosecuting the war against terrorism, banditry and other criminal vices in the country in accordance with its operational code of conduct and international best practices, an American conflict resolution expert, Daniel Furnad has said.  According to Furnad, the troops have so far dealt with these armed groups using minimum or no […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica