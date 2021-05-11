Eid el-Fitr: FCTA bans congregational prayers, other activities 

Metro & Crime

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration( FCTA) has banned the traditional Eid congregational prayers and other activities that attract crowds.
The Administration said it’s decision was a proactive measure to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 which is already ravaging many countries.
This indication emerged on Tuesday after a meeting of FCT League of Imams Initiative, chaired by FCT Minister,  Malam Muhammad Bello.
The meeting, which had notable Islamic clerics and scholars, like Imam Dr. Tajudeen Adigun, was said to have been convened to evaluate the COVID-19 and other prevailing situations, in view of the Eid el-Fitr celebrations.
The Minister said: “There will be no Eid prayers at the National Eid Prayer Ground along the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway (Airport Road).
“All worshippers are enjoined to hold Eid prayers outdoors within the premises of their neighborhood Juma’at mosques
“Indoor worship are to be limited to less than 50% of installed capacity. Religious authorities are advised to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship.
“All non-pharmaceutical intervention protocols of facial coverings, physical distancing and hand washing are to be observed. All other Eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as all  public parks, recreation and entertainment centers are to be closed.”

