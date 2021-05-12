Eid-el fitr: FRSC patrols Lagos with 3,500 personnel, 28 vehicles

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said it had deployed 3,500 personnel, 28 patrol vehicles, two bikes, three towing trucks and two ambulances to patrol Lagos State during the Eid-el fitr celebration. The FRSC Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonubi, said in a statement yesterday that the Lagos State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, had deployed Regular and Special Marshals, operational vehicles, tow trucks and rescue materials towards crash-free Eid-el fitr.

Sonubi said Ogungbemide directed that a total of 3,500 personnel, comprising Regular and Special Marshals, should be deployed to critical corridors across the state for traffic control, clearing of obstructions, prompt rescue operations and enlightenment.

He said: “The FRSC boss also deployed 28 patrol vehicles, two bikes, two ambulances, three tow trucks to be used by 12 units and five outpost commands between May 11 and May 17 for the exercise. Sonubi noted that the operation would cover the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lekki-Ibeju-Epe axis, Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway as well as the Ikorodu- Epe – Ijebu-Ode corridor. According to him, the focus of the operation will be on danger of overloading (COVID-19 50 per cent capacity loading in vehicles), dangerous overtaking, use of phone while driving, tyre violation, among others.

