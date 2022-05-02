Metro & Crime

Eid-el-Fitr: IGP orders adequate security, charges officers on intelligence, visibility, professionalism

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered heavy nationwide deployment of Police officers, especially intelligence operatives, traffic officers and other operational assets of the Force for adequate security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond.

 

The IGP equally ordered that adequate priority be accorded to  Eid prayer grounds, highways, recreational centres, financial institutions, especially ATM and POS points, to safeguard religious celebrations and financial transactions during the festive period.

 

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday said the IGP’s order to Strategic Police Managers at various levels is predicated on the need to maintain a more secured public and social space for the celebration.

 

He further directed that all men deployed must be properly briefed and adequately supervised to ensure they maintain high level of proactiveness, visibility patrols and professionalism in the discharge of policing services to all and sundry.

 

Adejobi said the IGP equally tasks all State Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to ensure that crime and criminality is put in check and brought to its lowest ebb for a hitch free celebration in their various commands.

 

The police boss, however, on behalf of the Force Management Team, and the entire workforce of the Nigeria Police Force, felicitated with all Muslim faithful in the country as they join the global Muslim Ummah to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

 

He admonished them to practicalise the values of empathy, faith, charity and other salient teachings of Ramadan in their relationship with other members of the society.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Many injured as bus loaded with passengers plunges into Lagos canal  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Many people were injured as a bus loaded with passengers has plunged into a canal at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State. Eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon. According to the reports, the bus lost control before plunging into the canal with an unconfirmed number of passengers. Efforts are ongoing to […]
Metro & Crime

Over $1m worth of cocaine washes up on beach

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Customs and Border Protection agents seized a whopping 78 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1 million after it washed up on a Florida beach, officials said. Last Monday, a beachgoer on Hollywood Beach in Hollywood, Fla., discovered 30 packages containing the massive amount of drugs on the shoreline, according to authorities. The […]
Metro & Crime

SC judgment: We’ll comply, pay salaries of illegally-removed LG Bosses, says Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

In obedience to the judgment of  the Supreme Court Justices delivered on Friday May 7, 2021, the Oyo State government Monday assured that it will pay the salaries and allowances of the illegally-dissolved chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state. The state government, in a statement made public in Ibadan through Governor Seyi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica