Eid-el-Fitr: I'm having sleepless nights over Nigeria's insecurity –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, admitted to having sleepless nights over the security situation in parts of the country.

 

The confession came shortly after the President joined other Muslim faithful at the parade ground of the Mambila Barracks, Abuja, to perform the Eid-el-Fitr prayer.

 

He, however, promised to spare no efforts in dealing decisively and mercilessly with the criminal gangs terrorising the country. Buhari, accompanied by some members of his family and personnel aides, arrived at the venue of the event at about 9.00 a.m.

 

Others at the praying ground included some members of the Federal Executive Council, security chiefs, heads of paramilitary organisations, and government officials.

 

The two-raka’at prayer was led by the Chief Imam of the Barracks, Muhammad Dahey-Shuwa, who spoke on the significance and spiritual values of the justconcluded Ramadan fast.

 

Buhari, who briefly responded to questions after the prayer session, reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to a free, fair, and transparent process in 2023.

 

The president had, throughout the period of the Ramadan, joined the Muslim faithful at the State House Mosque in interpreting the Qur’an (Tafsir) Buhari, who took part in the daily exercise, had also used his evenings to host guests from crosssections of the country to Iftar (breaking of fast). Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, in a statement in Abuja, said the president used the occasions to practise the values projected by Ramadan

 

