Eid-el-Fitr: Kalu advocates national cohesion

Soun sues for peace

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with the Muslim community on the successful completion of Ramadan. Also, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III), has urged Muslim faithful across the country to pray for leaders at all levels of government. While describing Ramadan as a special month with uncommon and divine blessings, Kalu urged Muslim faithful to sustain the teachings of the holy Qur’an beyond the holy month. He added that the acts of alms-giving, piety, selflessness, forgiveness and togetherness should be embraced by Nigerians for the sake of national prosperity.

Kalu, while praying to Allah to grant the Muslim ummah attendant blessings of the spiritual exercise, he called on the political class to advocate peace and unity in their endeavours, adding that divisive statements and inflammatory utterances must be discouraged for peace and harmony to reign in the country. Kalu said: “As we join our brothers and sisters in Islam, to celebrate the successful completion of Ramadan, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, must embrace peace and unity as demonstrated in the holy month of Ramadan. “Nigerians must strive for national integration and cohesion by promoting peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups.

We should celebrate Eidel fitr by re-dedicating our lives to the service of humanity. “The world can only be a better place for us all to live if we demonstrate good deeds in our pursuits. Let us use this season of Eid -el Fitr celebration to offer prayers for leaders at all levels of government.” Meanwhile, while felicitating with the Muslim ummah, the first-class monarch, Oba Ajagungbade, urged the political class to improve the common lots of the people. In a statement signed by his Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, Oba Ajagungbade charged the Muslim ummah to extend the merriment of the season to people of other religious faiths.

He said: “As we celebrate Eid-el fitr, I call on Muslims across the country to sustain the teachings of the holy Quran and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in their pursuits. “The festive season calls for sober reflection as individuals and as a people. People at the helm of affairs must prioritise the welfare of the people in their policy trust. As we mark Eid-el fitr, I implore Moslems to pray for the nation.”

