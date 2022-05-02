Eid-el-Fitr: Kalu sues for peaceful co-existence

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on the Muslim ummah to sustain the teachings of the holy Quran and exemplary life of Prophet Muhammed beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting, Kalu stressed that the acts of forgiveness, togetherness, piety, alms giving and love should be upheld by Nigerians in their daily endeavours.

The former governor, who sued for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of religious, ethnic and political differences, stressed that the heterogenous nature of the country should be seen as an asset as against a tool for disharmony.

Kalu said: “I felicitate with our muslim brothers and sisters on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting and celebration of Eid- el- Fitr.

“The good deeds as demonstrated in the holy month of Ramadan should be sustained in our daily pursuits.

“Ramadan provided a privilege for sober reflection and rededication to the service of Allah and humanity.

“Nigeria’s diversity can be harnessed through mutual respect, peace and unity.”

The former governor while wishing the Muslim faithful a hitch-free sallah celebration, called on spiritual leaders to use their positions to advocate religious tolerance and unity across the country.

