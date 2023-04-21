Eid-El-Fitr: Lagos PDP Congratulates Muslims, Urges Them To Imbibe Lessons Of Ramadan

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has congratulated Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr, which signifies the end of Ramadan.

The party in a statement signed by its publicity secretary in the state, Hakeem Amode, urged all Muslims especially those in Lagos State, not to forget the lessons learned in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The party said, “The period of Ramadan is always an opportunity for Muslims to get closer to their creator and we believe that this should be a continuous exercise for us as worshippers of Allah.

“During Ramadan, Muslims learn endurance, love, peace, holiness, kindness, perseverance, and dedication. We want all these to continue even after the end of the Holy Month.

“Our supplications and prayers for the past four weeks that we waited on Almighty Allah cannot go in vain, and we need to continue to pray for peace and progress for our dear state and country.

“This is the best time for us to wake up as a people and agree that we have much on our hands.

“As a party, we are with you at all times and we believe that this difficult period will pass as it has been a challenging moment and certainly all hands must be on deck if we want to take back our nation and bequeath a government that would listen to the yearnings of the masses.”

The party said it will not relent in ensuring that the people of the state get the best in terms of governance.

“Ramadan provides us an opportunity to pray to Almighty Allah to restore our lost glory and we believe that He will answer our prayers and give us the best at this material time.

“The grace given us to observe the fasting, which we have just ended, is an indication that we will soon get the desired level of development that we all crave for both at the state and the federal levels.

“Currently, as a nation, we have been enduring a harsh economic situation occasioned by maladministration, but we believe that the Almighty Allah would soon make things better for us.

“We are not unaware of what the people of the state and the country have been going through in the last few years as we are all in it together, but we know that Allah is not asleep over Nigeria and He has His way of ameliorating the sufferings of the people.

“While we wish you a wonderful celebration, we wish to let you know that we in the PDP will not rest on our oars until the people of the state and the country enjoy the best of what the government can provide.”