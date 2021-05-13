News

EId-el-Fitr: Northern govs urge Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s unity, peace

Northern Governors’ Forum has urged Muslim Ummah to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the nation as the mark this year’s EIdel- Fitr. Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Machan to felicitate with Muslims, said although Nigeria is going troubling times, hope must not be lost because hard times do not last forever.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to demonstrate faith in the prayers which were offered, especially during the Ramadan fast, saying that God did not make a mistake by creating Nigeria with all its diversities and will, therefore, not allow evil to prevail or destroy the country.

Lalong said the current security situation demanded more action from both the government and citizens who must work together to isolate bad elements that are desperate to make Nigeria an unstable entity. The northern governors also urged Nigerians, particularly political and religious leaders, to avoid rhetoric that further inflames passions and further divides the nation along religious, ethnic and parochial sentiments. He wished Nigerians a happy festive period, praying that it will be spent in peace and love.

